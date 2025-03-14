Tinubu’s Reforms Yielding Positive Results – Idris

Share

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has declared that the economic reforms initiated by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration have started yielding positive results.

Idris, who stated this in Abuja yesterday at the Ministerial Press Briefing Session, said the reforms being implemented by the President were not just well-intentioned but essential for the growth and development of the country.

“Let me say that we have crossed the Rubicon, and the pains are gradually easing as the positive impact of these reforms begins to manifest.

“Already, we are witnessing a marked reduction in food prices, stability in exchange rates, and a gradual decline in the cost of petroleum products, which are clear indicators that the reforms are yielding positive results,” he said.

He stated that history had shown that meaningful reforms are never easy, as they require sacrifice, resilience, and a commitment to long-term progress.

