The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that economic reforms system initiated by President Bola Tinubu, has started yielding positive results with prices of Commodities crashing like never before.

“Nigerians should thank President Tinubu for initiating Reforms to correct the wrongs in the economic sector of the Country, and this initiative has started yielding positive results, with the Petroleum prices the Food Prices, drastically going down”.

“I’m assuring you Nigerians have started feeling the accurate impacts and benefits of the Reforms, and soon things will begin to take full shape in the Country”.

Speaking during the distribution of 1037 Motorcycles and 63 Cars by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin to the 44 Local Governments Party Chairmen and others, Ganduje said that the Deputy President of the Senate is helping the actualization of the economic reforms.

Speaking during the grand event at Meena Event Center Kano, DSP Barau Jibril said the gesture was aimed at empowering members of APC who are expected to in turned impacted the good will on others including their members of the Family.

He said the motorcycles will be distributed to all the wards and local government APC chairmen of Kano State. While the 44 Local Government Chairmen would receive one car each.

The Deputy Senate President noted that a special package for women,teachers and other stakeholders would soon commence which is geared towards ensuring that the public benefits from the dividend of democracy.

” We are also planning to also empower university graduates who were not able to secure white collar job ,three will be selected from each local government and will be empowered with the sum of five million Naira loan to embarked on small businesses.

“DSP Barau Jibril commended the kind style of leadership exhibited by the National Chairman of All Progressive Congress Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje which under his stewardship the Party has achieved greater heights ”

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the Tinubu led administration is working tirelessly aimed at improving the well being of the general populace.

Ganduje praised the Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, for donating vehicles and motorcycles to party officials in the state.

He noted that this generous donation would significantly enhance the socioeconomic well-being of the people, particularly party members .

He also commended the donation as a great assistance in promoting the party’s ideals.

Furthermore, Ganduje expressed gratitude to the President for appointing two ministers, the party chairman, and several key members from the state.

He noted that the donation is expected to enhance the socioeconomic well-being of the people, especially party members.

” President Tinubu in his magminity approved a bill for the establishment of North West Development Commission,stressing that it was a great achievement towards enhancing the development of the region”

He maintained that president Bola Tinubu has since assumption of office make the country great through the establishment of various development policies

The APC state Chairman Abdullahi Abbas said DSP Barau Jibril is well deserved representative ,who not representing Kano North alone but the entire state and the Northern Region at large.

He said then empowerment scheme embarked by DSP Barau Jibril is a great achievement urging all politicians to look back at the electorates with palliatives especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

“We are proud of Senator Barau Jibril on the manner at which he is supporting APC members ,he urged the party supporters to be vigilant and keep inabreast aimed at ensuring that they win all the polls come 2027”

