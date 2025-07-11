Tinubu’s Reforms Working, Sule Tells Global Community

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has again told the global business community that Nasarawa state is Nigeria’s investment destination of choice.

He cited many reforms in the state as incentive including access to land, nearness to market and availability of skilled workforce.

He said: “We are investment ready and all the land that is needed, we have direct access to the markets being in the North Central part of the country.”

Sule spoke during a business pitch at the ALM Africa Summit, London 2025 with the theme Africa Forward: Powering Leadership, investment and Competitiveness.

The governor who doubled as Special Guest and Panellist at the two-day event also spoke on Leadership in the African Continent urging that while leadership style may differ depending on individual countries and circumstances; it however requires taking tough decisions to achieve a vision.