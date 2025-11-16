Tinubu’s Reforms Working For Nigeria’s Dev’t – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has said that the reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu since assuming office have been working for Nigeria’s development.

Abbas, who noted that the reforms “have been tough but necessary,” added that “they require patience” and “demand sacrifice.”

According to him, President Tinubu’s reforms have already brought about “gradual stabilisation of exchange rates, improved fiscal discipline, growth in agriculture, better revenues for states, and a return of investor confidence,” adding that “these improvements show that the path we are on is the right one.”

The Speaker made the remarks at the presentation of utility vehicles to some traditional rulers in the southern part of Nigeria in Lagos on Sunday, facilitated through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

It was the second time the Speaker extended such a gesture to traditional institutions in the South, the first being in May this year, when six royal fathers benefitted.

Previous beneficiaries nationwide include first-class and second-class traditional rulers across Ekiti, Ogun, Osun, Edo, Delta, Ebonyi, Imo, Sokoto, Kaduna, Niger, Taraba, Nasarawa, and the FCT, among others.

The beneficiaries of Sunday’s gesture are His Royal Majesty, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu; His Royal Majesty, the Onikate of Ikate; His Eminence, the Paramount Ruler of Okobo Land in Akwa Ibom; Igwe Fidelis Ogbu of Enugu; His Royal Highness, Igwe Dr. Robert C. of Anambra; His Imperial Majesty, Oba Arole-Agbala of Ondo, among others.

The Speaker reiterated that the interventions were not “acts of convenience” but “a recognition of the indispensable contributions of our traditional leaders to peacebuilding, conflict mediation, religious harmony, cultural preservation, and community development.”

He stated: “We remain firmly convinced that the cultural and traditional pillars of Nigeria must be supported, respected, and empowered because a stable nation begins with strong, trusted institutions at the grassroots.

“These vehicles are not gifts of comfort. They are tools for duty. They enhance the mobility and effectiveness of leaders who remain the first and most trusted point of contact for millions of our citizens.

“Traditional rulers are essential for conflict resolution, local intelligence, community mobilisation, and cultural stability. When they lack mobility, their ability to respond to emergencies, support development initiatives, and liaise with the government is limited. Enhancing their capacity is, therefore, a strategic investment in peace, order, and grassroots governance.”

In a diverse and complex federation like Nigeria, the Speaker said, “stable and credible traditional institutions are not a luxury; they are essential pillars of national cohesion. Supporting them does not compete with investments in schools, hospitals, or infrastructure. On the contrary, our action reinforces those investments by ensuring that communities are stable, organised, and receptive to development.

“More importantly, our intervention aligns fully with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which places strong institutions and community-rooted leadership at the heart of national renewal.”

Speaker Abbas said it is in recognition of the critical role traditional rulers play that the National Assembly is pursuing a constitutional amendment to define and protect such roles.

He explained that the Tinubu administration shares the conviction that the traditional institution is critical to the country’s development, which is why the President has been consulting royal fathers across the country.

“He has invited them into major conversations on security and development. He has acknowledged their stabilising influence in moments of tension. His Renewed Hope Agenda recognises that national progress must begin in communities and harness the credibility of natural leaders. It is within this same spirit of reform and partnership that the broader economic measures of his administration must be understood.”

The Speaker underscored the need to protect the gains already achieved, noting that Nigeria cannot afford to reverse its progress. “The reforms underway must be completed, consolidated, and carried forward beyond 2027. This requires unity of purpose and consistent leadership.

“I therefore call on our revered traditional rulers to lend their voices, their influence, and their moral authority to ensuring continuity in the years ahead, so that the work we have started is not abandoned midway.”

He assured that the House would remain steadfast partners and allies who would continue to champion constitutional safeguards that protect and elevate the traditional institution.