Tinubu’s Reforms Will Drive Restructuring – Daniel

Former Ogun State Governor and Senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, has said that the Regional Development Commissions recently inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are strategic steps toward restructuring Nigeria and entrenching true federalism.

Speaking at the 99th Birthday Lecture in honour of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Daniel emphasized that the commissions would drive tailored development across the regions and address long-standing demands for power devolution, especially from southern States.

In his lecture titled “A Strong United Yoruba Race as Panacea for Reviving Vanishing Yoruba Values and Culture,” Daniel noted that while the call for restructuring has faced resistance due to misconceptions, it remains critical for national unity and sustainable development.

“Restructuring Nigeria in a way that earns the buy-in of all may not be as fast as some desire, but the benefits will come, fostering unity and cohesion,” he said.

He urged Afenifere to collaborate with like-minded socio-political groups across Nigeria to build consensus and translate shared aspirations into political realities.

Daniel expressed confidence in President Tinubu’s capacity for bold reforms, including electoral reforms, judicial independence, and devolution of powers.

Also speaking at the event, former Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Mimiko, reiterated the need for a truly federal structure that allows sub-national units to harness their resources and develop at their own pace.

Mimiko described federalism as a “win-win” for all regions, adding that with the Yoruba’s cultural and political homogeneity, the Southwest can lead the way in development and value preservation.

“God has endowed every region with resources. With restructuring, competition among sub-nationals will lead to rapid development,” he said.

Mimiko also warned of increasing security threats in the Southwest, stressing the need for urgent action from governors in the region.

“Our physical environment is under assault — kidnappings, land grabs, killings — these must be addressed urgently,” he stated.

He called for a return to the progressive ideals of Awoism, which he described as the Yoruba’s default political ideology.

He urged leaders to prioritize massive investment in human capital development, especially education and health, as a way of preserving Yoruba values and ensuring future prosperity.

