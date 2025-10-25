Tinubu’s Reforms Stabilise Nigeria’s Economy – GMT

The Grassroots Movement for Tinubu (GMT) in Ondo State has defended the reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which it said have stabilised the Nigerian economy and saved it from total collapse.

The group noted that the good development of the country’s economy has made it imperative for Nigeria to allow Tinubu to have a second term in office.

The Director-General of GMT, Hon. Saka Yusuf-Ogunleye, disclosed this after concluding the inauguration of the ward and local government executives of the movement in the Ondo Central Senatorial District of the state.

The inauguration ceremonies, held during the week at Ondo, Idanre, Igbara-Oke, Akure, and Itaogbolu, drew a large turnout of party faithful, including All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, community stakeholders, women, and youth groups.

The events were marked by excitement, drumming, and singing, reflecting GMT’s growing presence across the state.

Yusuf-Ogunleye highlighted the achievements of President Tinubu’s administration in the last two years, saying the president has demonstrated uncommon courage and vision in steering the nation’s economy back to stability.

According to him, President Tinubu’s policies and reforms have begun to yield positive results, rescuing the country from an imminent economic collapse.

He said, “We have met our people to inform them about what Mr President has achieved in the last two years. We have enumerated these achievements and the reasons he deserves to be reelected. That is the gospel we have been preaching since yesterday.”

He said the organisation had already inaugurated executives across 12 local government areas in Ondo North and Central Senatorial Districts, with plans to extend the exercise to the Southern District next week.

According to him, “At the end of the day, we will reach all 18 local government areas of the state. The GMT’s activities were aimed at deepening the APC’s grassroots structures.

The GMT Director-General also commended the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his consistent support for the movement and for championing the developmental interests of Ondo State at the federal level.

He charged the newly inaugurated GMT executives to embark on grassroots sensitisation on the achievements of the Tinubu administration in their various communities.

The GMT State Secretary, Hon. Rasheed Badmus, said the state has benefited immensely under President Tinubu’s administration, particularly with ministerial appointments and road projects.

Badmus noted that GMT is a national movement whose mandate is to sensitise people on the policies, programmes, and achievements of the Tinubu administration, saying the group is not out to fight anyone.

He added, “Tinubu is the first president from the Yoruba extraction who is doing so much for his people. Ondo State has two substantive ministers under its government, and our roads are receiving federal attention. These are clear indicators of his commitment.”

The newly inaugurated executives pledged to intensify grassroots mobilisation and sensitisation on the achievements of President Tinubu’s administration across all wards and communities within the two local government areas.