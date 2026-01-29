Tinubu’s Reforms Restoring Global Community’s Confidence In Nigeria, Says Shettima

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said the reforms of the administration of President Bola Tinubu were beginning to restore the confidence of the global community in Nigeria.

According to him, this explains why persons from foreign countries now choose to participate in professional courses like the Professionals’ Certification Programme in Nigeria.

Shettima made the observation on Thursday during the inaugural Convocation Ceremony of the Professionals’ Certification Programme held at the old banquet hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Vice President, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, noted that the first cohort of certified procurement professionals was a milestone that indicated the firm resolve of the administration to implement the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima said, “On this day, we commemorate the 2,100 certified procurement professionals from Nigeria and around the globe. This is far from a trivial accomplishment. It implies that the global community is beginning to have faith in Nigeria’s reform endeavours, the program’s credibility, and the gravity of its content.

“The fact that professionals from foreign countries have elected to participate in this inaugural cohort is a clear indication that Nigeria is no longer satisfied with mediocrity in procurement practices, but is instead consciously establishing itself as a benchmark on the continent and beyond.”

Shettima recalled that many years back, procurement in Nigeria was considered as an administrative necessity that was often misinterpreted and abused.

Far from such perception, he said procurement under the present administration was at the core of governance, and that “the manner in which public resources were transformed into roads, hospitals, schools, security infrastructure, and social services is under its control.

“When procurement fails, development fails. People are adversely affected when procurement is not documented. The current administration recognises this reality and, motivated by its devotion to the nation, has elected to confront it directly,” he added.

The Vice President maintained that for an ambitious country like Nigeria, “the prudent, transparent, and strategic management of public resources is not a technical afterthought,” even as he pointed out that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, “it is the engine room of development.”

He continued: “It (procurement) shapes the quality of our roads and railways, the resilience of our healthcare system, the reach of our schools and universities, and ultimately the confidence citizens place in their government.

“This administration understands that truth clearly, which is why public procurement reform occupies a central place in our governance strategy.

“The Bureau of Public Procurement stands at the heart of this effort. Beyond its regulatory role, the BPP carries a deeper and more enduring responsibility: the cultivation of a professional, ethical, and highly competent procurement workforce. Reform cannot survive on circulars alone.”

To the graduands, Shettima reminded them that they were the pioneers among the graduates who bore a unique obligation due to their status as the first, just as he urged them to ensure their conscience is guided by their certification.

“Stewards of value for money and custodians of public trust, you are. In classrooms, clinics, markets, and communities throughout the nation, your decisions will have an impact on lives that may not garner headlines but will be felt.

“Let your conscience be guided by your certification. Your practice should be defined by integrity. Your compass should be the loyalty of one’s country,” the VP told the graduands.

He congratulated the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), the leadership of the SPESSE Project, the World Bank, and other Nigeria’s development partners, saying “the milest.