Tinubu’s Reforms Positively Impacting Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector — IPPG

The Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), Mr. Adegbite Falade, has said that reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration are positively impacting Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

Falade made the remark at the 10th anniversary celebration of the IPPG, which marked a decade of resilience, collaboration, and transformative impact in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

He commended the Tinubu administration for reforms aimed at repositioning the sector for growth and increased investment, while also acknowledging the support of the Ministers of State for Petroleum Resources, the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, and the leadership of key institutions.

These include the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), and NNPC Limited.

Reflecting on the anniversary theme, “Building on a Decade of Impact,” Falade reaffirmed IPPG’s commitment to supporting government efforts to achieve energy security, particularly in the wake of divestments by International Oil Companies (IOCs).

He stressed that the responsibility now rests squarely on indigenous operators to deliver sustainable production growth.

Falade, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings, described the group’s journey as “a decade defined by purpose, partnership, and impact.”

According to him, the anniversary was not merely a celebration of longevity, but a reaffirmation of IPPG’s shared commitment to strengthening indigenous leadership and advancing Nigeria’s energy sector.

“This anniversary marks a decade in which indigenous operators have demonstrated their capacity to lead, deliver value, and shape the future of Nigeria’s energy sector,” he said.

President Tinubu, according to the statement, described IPPG as a critical force in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, noting that the group is one of the best things to have happened to the sector.

Represented by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, the President also cited the appointment of Mr. Ademola Adeyemi-Bero as Nigeria’s OPEC Governor and Chairman of the OPEC Board of Governors for 2025 as global recognition of indigenous capacity.

“Over the past ten years, IPPG has evolved into a leading industry voice and a credible partner in sector development. Through sustained advocacy and collaboration with government and regulators, indigenous operators now account for over 50 per cent of Nigeria’s crude oil and gas production, an achievement widely regarded as evidence of IPPG’s growing influence and effectiveness,” the statement said.

Looking ahead, IPPG reiterated its resolve to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s production targets of three million barrels of oil per day and 12 billion standard cubic feet of gas by 2030.

Over the next five years, the group said it would prioritise infrastructure expansion, host community engagement in the Niger Delta, capacity building, strong governance, and responsible resource development.

“As IPPG enters its second decade, the Group reaffirms its commitment to acting as a catalyst for Nigeria’s economic transformation and industrialisation by harnessing the nation’s vast oil and gas resources to create viable linkages between the industry and the broader economy,” the statement added.