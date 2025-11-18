Tinubu’s Reforms Opening New Investment Opportunities, Says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that the ongoing reforms across different sectors by President Bola Tinubu’s administration have significantly opened new investment opportunities for both local and foreign investors.

Shettima made the remarks on Tuesday when he received a delegation from Advanced Energy Partners (AEP), led by chairman Senator Abu Ibrahim, during a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the numerous reforms by the government demonstrate Nigeria’s readiness to do business with the rest of the world.

“There is no better time to invest in Nigeria. You have come at the right time, under a leadership that is committed to progress,” he declared.

Shettima highlighted the abundant resources and potentials across Nigeria, noting that the Tinubu administration, through specific policies and interventions, is creating an enabling environment for economic growth and attracting foreign direct investment.

“Be assured that you have invested your trust in the right nation. Nigeria is ready for business. We have crossed the Rubicon and are now on the path of sustainable development,” he told the delegation.

Earlier, the delegation leader, Senator Abu Ibrahim, said the team was in Nigeria to explore major investment opportunities, particularly in the upstream oil industry and other key sectors of the economy.

The Vice President of China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO), Mr. QIANG Wenyu, said the visit was a continuation of an earlier meeting with President Tinubu in September 2024 in Beijing.

He reiterated the company’s commitment to collaborating with Nigerian partners in key sectors of the economy.

He said the company was prepared to fulfill its earlier pledge to deepen cooperation and expand its operations in Nigeria, noting that “for the past year, we have been acting on that.”

He listed NORINCO’s core areas of operation to include energy, oil and gas, defense industries, and mining, among others, noting that the company’s annual turnover reached $30 billion last year while maintaining a strong reputation in its core fields.

The CEO of Horizon Energy Abu Dhabi, Ms. Mahra Rashed Al Suwaidi, applauded President Tinubu’s leadership, attributing the company’s renewed interest in investing in Nigeria to the administration’s policies. She said the firm’s confidence in the government was reflected in the management of key institutions, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).

In the same vein, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, Salem Saeed Musabbeh Al Shamsi, urged the consortium to invest in Nigeria without delay, describing the country as the “right place” for foreign investment.

He noted that the Tinubu administration had strengthened Nigeria’s economic and bilateral ties with the UAE, leading to non-oil trade between the two countries amounting to $4.3 billion in 2024.

Also present at the meeting were the CEO of AEP, Mr. Shakiru Olayinka; Mr. Abiye Membere from AEP; Mr. HU Keyu from China Zhenhua Oil Corporation; Mr. XU Yongfeng from Beijing Auxin Chemical Technology Corporation; and Mr. LIANG Hongda from NORINCO African Department, among others.