Tinubu’s Reforms Driving Global Confidence As Nigeria, UK Strengthen Partnership

Nigeria’s ongoing economic and governance reforms under the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu are strengthening global confidence in the country and opening new opportunities for trade, investment, and international cooperation, the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said.

The Minister spoke on Sunday in London during a World Press Conference ahead of President Tinubu’s official visit to the United Kingdom at the invitation of King Charles III.

“This visit highlights the historic and strategic relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, a partnership built on deep diplomatic, economic, cultural, and democratic ties,” the Minister said.

Idris noted in a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Honourable Minister, Ibrahim Rabiu, that the visit provided an opportunity to deepen collaboration between both countries in key areas, including trade and investment, security cooperation, climate action, education, and technological innovation.

He explained that Nigeria’s democracy continued to grow stronger after more than two decades of uninterrupted democratic governance since 1999, supported by vibrant institutions, an active civil society, and a dynamic media environment.

According to the Minister, the administration of President Tinubu is committed to ensuring that democracy delivers real benefits to citizens through the Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on stabilising the economy, expanding opportunities, strengthening social protection, and investing in long-term national development.

Idris highlighted several landmark reforms undertaken by the government, including the removal of the petrol subsidy and the harmonisation of multiple foreign exchange regimes, both of which were designed to restore fiscal transparency, promote economic sustainability, and improve investment predictability.

He said these reforms, alongside a series of presidential executive orders in the oil and gas sector, had made Nigeria Africa’s most attractive destination for oil and gas investment for two consecutive years, attracting over eight billion dollars in Final Investment Decisions from major international companies.

“Each of these investment dollars represents jobs for Nigerians, technical skills development, revitalised communities, and stronger revenues for governments at all levels,” the Minister said.

The Minister also announced that Nigeria will soon launch a historic Customs Single Window, a unified digital platform that will connect trade agencies, importers, and exporters in order to streamline documentation processes and significantly improve efficiency in international trade.

He further disclosed that Nigeria recently exited the Financial Action Task Force grey list after implementing significant reforms to combat money laundering and illicit financial flows, a development that strengthens the country’s credibility within the global financial system and improves the ease of doing business.

Idris added that the government is implementing reforms in the mining sector to promote transparency, eliminate speculative licence holding, and ensure that only serious investors participate in the development of Nigeria’s mineral resources.

According to the Minister, early signs of progress from the economic reforms are already visible, with investor confidence improving across key sectors of the economy.

“Inflation has halved since 2023, trade surplus is expanding, and the Central Bank’s Purchasing Managers’ Index has recorded fifteen consecutive months of growth, reflecting renewed momentum in Nigeria’s manufacturing and services sectors,” he said.

He further revealed that Nigeria’s external reserves had strengthened significantly, crossing the 50-billion-dollar mark as of February 2026, with part of the reserves now held in gold as part of the country’s diversification strategy.

The Minister also highlighted major infrastructure investments currently underway across the country, including the Lagos– Calabar Coastal Highway, the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway, and the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano Gas Pipeline, all designed to improve economic connectivity and strengthen industrial growth.