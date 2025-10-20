Tinubu’s Reforms Attracting Govs, Senators, Reps, Others To APC – Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said that the continuous defection of governors, senators and other politicians from the opposition parties to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is as a result of the courageous reforms and policies initiated by the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

He stated this when receiving Senator Aliyu Ahmed Wadada formally into the APC at an elaborate event held at the government house in Lafia, yesterday.

He said that the ruling APC in the state was thick with the rejoining of Senator Aliyu Wadada and other members of the state house of Assembly that defected recently to the party.

The governor congratulated Senator Wadada for his decision to rejoin the party, saying his belief in the party reflects the good leadership style of the party at both the national and state levels.

He commended the Aliyu Bello-led leadership of the party in the state for working hard to unite members of the party.

“It is because of the good reforms President Ahmed Bola Tinubu is bringing in and courageous ones for that matter that today, every time the progressive governors go to a meeting, we are welcoming another governor into our party.

“We were at a meeting, actually in Kebi, three days ago, to welcome our dear brother, His Excellency Peter Umba of Enugu State. While we were there, we had another governor actually was already joining us.

“And as I just returned, I had another governor this morning rejoining us because we have a courageous president who is making decisions for the benefit of the country.

“And the governors who are sitting, who are the leaders of their states, are seeing exactly what is happening in the country, and they are running back into our party.

“Not necessarily for them to win elections, no. They are running back because they align themselves with the policies of Mr. President. And those policies, you have not had one person as a governor leave APC for another party.

Instead, you had people leaving from there, coming into our party. And when people say, No, the ruling party doesn’t actually lose governors, then people are actually forgetting.

“In 2011, PDP had almost 30 states. But by the time the president was going into elections, he lost Kanu. He lost Kwara. He lost so many states as a sitting president. So if the party is not doing well, even as a sitting president, you will lose. So it is not right to think that because it’s the ruling party, that’s why people are not losing. No, people are not leaving APC because APC is the right party today, tomorrow, and forever.

“So we commend Mr President for doing this. And today, the gossips about our party doesn’t have a senator is over. When you ask, they say we have Senator Aliyo Ahmed Wadada in the Senate of the APC.

” Sule said.

Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state, Dr Aliyu Bello, lauded Senator Aliyu Wadada for his decision to rejoin the party.

He said that the unity of the party and progress of the state wouldn’t have been achieved with the peace brought about by the Governor Abdullahi Sule-led All Progressive Congress (APC) administration in the state.

In his remark, Senator Aliyu Wadada appreciated Governor Abdullahi Sule and the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state for the progress made so far. and for welcoming him back into the party.

“I am here to tell you, I have returned to my home. The home that I had laboured for. The home that I served.The home that I contributed to its growth and development. The home that I touched. The home that I blessed, even before the home was created.

” Your Excellency, I said, I am here beyond just being handed over to you, to thank you for vindicating me. Back in 2019, when it happened, the destiny of God played out. Most people didn’t understand me.

“Right at the venue, some of us wanted to be funny, and I told myself, what do I have, what capacity, what potentials, what temperament, what knowledge do I have that A. A. Suley does not have to do much more than Wadada will do.

“I accepted the will of God, and you took the mantle. You have not only disappointed yourself. You did not disappoint Wadada, nor did you disappoint the people of Nessara State

“You have brought out Nessara State much more than it had ever been before. That is a source of pride to me, not only because you are my brother, but because I cheered the campaign council that delivered that election.

“Your Excellency, circumstances led us to make a movement. Life is about mobility. If you have reason to move, you move. You have reason to retrieve, you retrieve” Wadada said.