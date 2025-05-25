Tinubu’s Reforms Attract $800m Foreign Investments – Alake

Share

Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, has revealed that reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s administration have attracted $800 million in foreign investments in the past year.

Alake attributed the surge to government policies emphasizing local value addition and a tightened licensing regime, which have transformed the sector.

According to the Minister, the solid minerals sector generated over ₦38 billion in revenue in 2024—up from ₦6 billion the previous year—despite receiving only 18% of its ₦29 billion budget allocation.

In a statement released by the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Alake made the disclosures during a feature interview for an upcoming State House documentary marking the President’s second anniversary in office.

He highlighted increased investor interest, citing key projects such as a $600 million lithium processing plant near the Kaduna-Niger border, set for commissioning this quarter; a $200 million lithium refinery near Abuja nearing completion; and two additional processing plants in Nasarawa scheduled to open before Q3 2025.

“These investments follow the administration’s insistence that no mining license is issued without a clear plan for local processing. The days of exporting raw minerals from pit to port are over,” Alake said.

“When we took office, the sector generated just ₦6 billion annually. By the end of 2024, it hit ₦38 billion—even with only 18% of our ₦29 billion budget released. This shows the effectiveness of our policy framework,” he added.

Alake further noted that in the first quarter of 2025, two regulatory bodies—the Mining Cadastral Office and the Mines Inspectorate—have already recorded revenues of ₦6.9 billion and ₦7 billion, respectively.

He projected 2025 to be a record year for the sector, pointing to a ₦1 trillion budget allocation for mineral exploration aimed at generating internationally certified geological data.

“Exploration is key. When we started, Nigeria had spent only $2 million on exploration—compared to $40 million in Sierra Leone, $148 million in Côte d’Ivoire, and over $300 million in South Africa. No serious investor will enter the sector without credible data.

We are focused on turning Nigeria’s mineral wealth into domestic economic value—creating jobs, advancing technology, and boosting manufacturing,” he said.

As part of a seven-point agenda, Alake also highlighted efforts to curb illegal mining and formalize artisanal activities.

He reported that over 300 illegal miners were arrested on 2024, with 150 prosecutions ongoing and nine convictions secured, including of foreign nationals.

“We adopted kinetic and non-kinetic strategies. Enforcement via Mining Marshals has been effective, but we’re also empowering locals by formalizing them into cooperatives, making them eligible for financing and revenue sharing,” he explained.

Over 250 mining cooperatives have been established nationwide to integrate informal miners into the formal economy.

Alake noted that Nigeria now chairs the newly formed African Mineral Strategy Group, a continental bloc focused on local value addition and fairer mineral trade deals across Africa.

“This was a direct outcome of Nigeria’s leadership at the 2024 Future Minerals Conference in Riyadh. We’re leading Africa in saying: no more raw material exports without domestic beneficiation,” he said.

Reflecting on growing investor confidence, Alake revealed that officials from the UK, US, Saudi Arabia, and UAE have expressed keen interest in Nigeria’s lithium and other critical minerals.

