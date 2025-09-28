Tinubu’s reforms are inevitable, says Kalu

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, represented Nigeria at the 55th Session of the Steering Committee of the Parliamentary Conference on World Trade Organisation (WTO) at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. On his return, he spoke on the conference, state police and other issues. PHILIP NYAM was there

At the WTO/IPU Steering Committee session of the WTO Public Forum 2025, on the sidelines of the ongoing 55th Parliamentary Conference in Geneva, you spoke on promoting multiculturalism through digital trade. Can you shed more insights on this?

From the parliamentary side, we were looking at digital trade, how it is taking the day across the world at the moment, increasing the economic growth of nations by about 25 per cent and what we need to do to fit into space globally and also as a continent. Luckily enough, Nigeria was in the room, about eight countries’ representatives were selected to be in that steering committee and we’ll tried to highlight what Nigeria has done so far with regards to the digital space, with regards to data protection and also new laws coming up that we are putting in the front burner to enable us fit in properly. We agreed that if the African Free Trade Agreement that is about kickstarting is going to be very productive, issues of digital trade should also be considered.

In discussing that, our argument was that there should be a legislative tool, a tracking tool that would enable most of the countries within Africa, in fact, the world, to look at how far they have gone with implementing those legislations with regards to this digital trading. Although they have focal offices across the world, there is no meeting point where continents will participate. So, we argued that sub-regional legislative bodies like the ECOWAS, continental legislative bodies like the Pan-African Parliament and the IPU, should as a matter of prioritisation, take that up in their legislations and also meet once in a while to compare notes on how they fared within that space.

So digital trade was the major thing. MC 14, the Minister’s Conference 14, that is coming up in Yaounde next year in March was also one of the things we discussed, setting the agenda and ensuring that it is not lopsided, favouring the industrialised nations more than Africa. We tried to inject Afrocentric elements into the agenda, addressing our core issues as a continent so that as we talk about multilateralism, Africans and their problems will be on the table- not having Africans outside the room, while you talk about multilateralism. So, those are some of the conversations that took place during that engagement.

You met with Nigerians at the Kennedy School in Harvard and canvassed support for special seats for women, as well as the support for Mr. President’s economic reforms. Why should Nigerians support the reforms when they are complaining of its harsh consequences?

As leaders of the nation, when you are outside the shores of the country, Nigerians in the Diaspora will want to know what is the news from home. As you know, I’ve been busy with studies locally, from University of Calabar to University of Abuja, and I decided to refresh my mind in Harvard through comparative studies of what others are doing with regards to leadership. I went for a programme in Harvard and was happy to see a lot of Nigerians, who came together, who we were happy to see their representative. It’s a reflection of the fact that they like what is happening with this administration. If you are not leading them well, they will not be desirous to engage with you when they know you are around. We didn’t ask for them. They just gathered around my class and insisted I must have an evening with them, which they organised and they came out in their numbers and I must commend them for holding the spirit of community in faraway Harvard.

The engagement was to have an appraisal of what we are doing, bring them up to speed with what the government is doing with regards to reforms. How far the reforms have fared and where we are headed. You and I know that Nigeria needed these reforms. There’s no two ways about it. We needed a leader with courage, a leader with boldness to be able to take the steps the president has taken. Some of us who are in the same administration with him, though we’re in the other arm of government, we are standing fully with him on this reform. We don’t shy away from discussing it because we know that it is a delayed gratification.

We were delaying what we’re supposed to be enjoying. Removing subsidy launched us into an era of seeing things the way they are, feeling the pain, and then adjusting so that we can enjoy better later on. And many thought we were going to end as a nation, that economically, we were going into recession. But we weathered the storm, and I want to thank Nigerians. And just like I said there, Nigerians are very resilient. And we were able to stand with the president. Today, the dynamics have changed. And I told them that the evidence of the success of this reform is the number of resources that have now gone to the subregional government, the states. The evidence is there.

So much resources have been made available to the governors, and it is about time Nigerians begin to look in the right direction and begin to say what are we doing with these resources? Are we using it for consumption alone or are we using it for production? Just imagine 36 states engaging in productive engagements, whether it’s in agriculture, in production, etc. It will create more jobs, increase our wealth, and the burden on the Federal Government will be less. And I think that is the intention of these reforms. I was happy when I saw the president saying in August that the target for revenue has been achieved for the year. It’s a step towards the right direction. It may not be so cozy, but it’s leading us where it’s supposed to lead us. And we needed a president with balls, a president with courage to do this. And we thank him for having the courage and Nigerians for supporting him to get this done the way it has been done. We are looking forward to the benefit of these reforms going forward.

Yes, I spoke about the reserve seats for women and why I mentioned it is you can’t talk about advancing democracy when you’re leaving 50 per cent of your population outside the room, when policies are framed and laws are made. It will make the framers of these policies see things from one perspective. I always believe that a rounded and periscopic view on issues is the best. There are things that come naturally to women. Things like child rights, women rights, girl child rights, welfare, humanitarian issues. Not that men don’t look into it, but there are certain policies of the nation that will carry more weight when it’s driven by women who empathise and relate to the issue. And if they are not in the room, that conversation will not have the depth that it demands. And it’s not an easy one, but Nigerians are beginning to embrace it more than they had in the 9th Assembly. We started to push early. It’s not the first time it’s coming on board, but I think you will agree that the advocacy on this started early. So, it is deeper, it’s more innovative, and it’s not like members are now being bullied.

Members are beginning to see the reasons why they should make this bill for their children, the girl-child, their wives, their sisters. Nigeria needs it because it will increase our GDP. Mackenzie and the World Bank have given the statistics that a country that is standing only on one leg is a country that is using the view of only one gender and it affects its economic growth. So, we want to benefit. It’s not compensation for the women. It is what we need. Economically speaking, we need women to be in the room. My duty is to sponsor it with other 12 members like we have done. It is Nigerians that will vote for it. It’s not even the members of the House of Representatives. It’s the people who they are representing that will tell them go for it or don’t go for it.

You have been a strong advocate of State Police and also spoke about it at Harvard. But some sections of Nigerians are skeptical about this…

Yes, I also told them about the state police bill that is before the parliament. And they were happy to hear that we are thinking about the response time of policing in Nigeria, which at the moment is below the global average or standard. And the only way we can achieve this is if we unbundle it from the way it is centralised to what other countries are doing. Municipal police or state police: just like the constitution is clear on what is on the exclusive list and what is on the concurrent list, certain subject matters will not be handled by state police.

While exclusive matters will be handled by federal police. So, we will break it down and set up the structure, the way Nigerians want it. And that’s what we are calling for a public hearing and we have been announcing it on radio, television and newspapers, inviting Nigerians to come and let us know whether you want it or not; or you want it, but it should be tailored in one way or the other. Many have complained, maybe the governors are going to hijack it and all that. Those fears are there but we cannot because of fear deny the majority the security of lives and properties that we promised them as a government. So, we should be looking at the bigger picture because not everybody in Nigeria is a politician but everybody in Nigeria needs security of lives and property. We are saying, which one should we go for? The greater good or the fear of the minor threat. I think we should go for the greater good and the goodness that is a majority will suppress the threats that are in the minority. I tried to bring them up to speed with a whole lot of things happening in Nigeria and they have invited me to come back again to have a wider conversation on more issues. In fact, we had some people from MIT also joining us at Harvard. And now they want to have a broad engagement where Harvard, MIT will have me speak to them on some of these subject matters.

What is the state of the Diaspora Voting Bill?

I was one of those who started the conversation on the Diaspora bill a long time ago, about 2000, 2001. We’ve been fighting for it because I was in the diaspora then and we wanted that inclusion. But you see, Rome was not built in a day and the journey of a thousand miles starts with a step. It is something that we are considering. It is something that will happen. Whether it will happen now, I don’t know. It’s for Nigeria to decide in the course of these constitutional amendments from what they present to us. But I think the focus is to strengthen the democracy that we have here at the moment. We’re trying to make sure that the elections that we do here are effective. If we can build our home, they say charity begins at home. If we’re able to put things in order locally, we can now see how we can, through this digital space that is being created now globally, see how we can capture our brothers and our sisters in the diaspora. But in the order of prioritisation or scale of preference, I don’t think it’s coming up as number one now. It’s one of the conversations going on. But if Nigerians, in the course of this amendment, say that’s what they want, we look at the possibility of getting that done.

Could you give us an update on your intervention in the FG and local contractors disagreement over non-payment of executed contracts. And What is the state of things in the FCT? The waste management contractors are threatening a strike.

Like I’ve always said, it’s my mindset, it’s my leadership philosophy, that though we are three arms of government, we are one government. In other words, the objective of President Bola Tinubu is the objective of Benjamin Kalu, the objective of Senate President Akpabio, the objective of the Right Honourable Speaker Abbas and the Deputy Senate President. It’s our objective, because it’s the Nigerian objective. We will not say, okay, it’s an executive problem, let’s sit back and let the executive fail and then we will wear boxing gloves. That is not how to drive an emerging democracy. We believe that the philosophy to drive what we have at the moment is to support each of the arms while also querying how we go about doing our things. In fact, it was one of the reasons I flew back from Australia, from my holidays. I cut it short to come in at the behest of the speaker to make an intervention immediately. I must commend the Minister of Finance, the Accounting General of the Federation, Permanent Secretary, Special Adjutants in the Finance, and members of the House of Representatives who were with me in that Ad Hoc Committee, who were able to intervene and we took them (contractors) away from the streets. They listened to us, came to my guest house in their hundreds and addressed some of those issues. It’s called legislative diplomacy. And they left happily because we found a solution. We were able to crack it and we set an appraisal date for us to review what we have done, whether we are winning or not because I didn’t want them to go back to the streets. Based on that, we set 21st of September to meet at the same location with all the contractors to review whether they have been receiving payments. We promised them between then and the 21st of September that there will be a lot of payments. The Minister of Finance guaranteed. The Accountant General guaranteed and I’ve been on them. I’ve been monitoring them and they’ve been responding. Why I said I commend them was because we called them to come and they came for two days. The first day was to sit with them as a parliament and the committee. The second day was to sit with them and the contractors. Even the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning was also there. So that was how we cracked this issue.

Now, one of the reasons I came back is because of this engagement and the public hearing because my WTO programme has not finished. But duty calls and Nigeria comes first before the globe. The contractors have confirmed to me that a lot of payments have been made, which gladdens my heart that on the two sides of the negotiation, we are keeping to our word. They kept true to their words when they promised me they would not return to the streets. They have not returned. And on the part of the government, we have kept true to our words by paying up. And we will review what is remaining. They pointed out a few things to me last night, and I also discussed that with the Minister of Finance. I am sure on Sunday; we’ll be able to crack and trash it out so that our government will move forward.

On the FCT issue, I’m sure they will be able to address it before that Thursday. We’ll ask little questions. If need be, I’ll engage with the Minister of FCT because you know they don’t have a House of Assembly, we are their House of Assembly as well. So, we are oversitting them. We’ll engage between now and Monday. I will engage with the Minister of FCT, know what is happening, hear from them, and then find a solution. This is not the time to be on the street. It’s the time for everybody’s hands to be on deck so that we can move the nation forward.