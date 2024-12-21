Tinubu’s Reform Plan To Tackle Herders- Farmers’ Conflicts In Order – Adebogun

Share

The Director, Caleb Group of Schools, Dr Ola Adebogun, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to a peaceful and secure Nigeria with his implementation of a sweeping reform plan to reduce the hitherto perennial herders-farmers clashes in various parts of the country.

Dr Adebogun, who said this during a chat with newsmen at Ikeja, Lagos State, noted that on his assumption of office, President Tinubu’s administration had set out various strategies which would transform the nation’s security landscape.

He noted that one of the most complex issues facing the country was the conflict between herders and farmers, which was exacerbated by climate change and resource scarcity.

The renowned Educationist lauded the Tinubu administration for successfully implementing mediation frameworks and community dialogues which had led to a significant reduction in these clashes, stressing that by promoting peaceful coexistence and equitable resource management, the Tinubu administration had fostered a more harmonious environment for both groups.

Dr Adebogun further stressed that the Tinubu administration had clearly demonstrated that the government’s strategies were not principally for a crackdown on insurgencies, but also to pave the way for dialogue and peace – building efforts, thereby fostering national cohesion.

He, however, said that President Tinubu’s determination to achieve a peaceful Nigeria remains unyielding, more so that he had continually assured Nigerian to be hopeful of a future characterized by security, unity and prosperity.

He said: “To further demonstrate his commitment to an end to herders – farmers conflicts and improving the livestock industry’s contribution to national food security, the President established a Federal Ministry of Livestock Development with Alhaji Idi Mukhtar, who had, prior to his appointment to head the new ministry, set a high standard in the Nigerian dairy industry.”

The Visitor to Caleb University, phowever, charged Alhaji Mukhtar to bring his wealth of experience to bear in revolutionarizing the livestock sector, adding that expectations were, no doubt, high for Alhaji Mukhtar’s leadership at the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development.

