Tinubu’s Reconstitution Of NMDPRA, NUPRC Boards, Welcome Devt –Iledare

A former President of the United States Association for Energy Economics (USAEE), Prof Wumi Iledare, has said the nomination of the boards of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), by President Bola Tinubu is a welcome and longoverdue step.

In a statement last Tuesday, he added that it completes a critical pillar of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) by putting in place the institutional guardrails required for accountability, transparency, and regulatory balance.

Iledare, who is also an exPresident, Association of Nigerian Petroleum Professionals Abroad (ANPPA), however, said that revisiting or reconstituting positions where statutory tenures have not expired introduced uncertainty.

He opined that in a capitalintensive sector, policy predictability and respect for due process were as important as competence. He cautioned that investors observed not only who is appointed, but how institutions are allowed to function over time. He advised that this could have been avoided.

“Overall, however, these board nominations signal progress. If the Senate confirmation process is rigorous and merit-based, and the boards are allowed to operate independently, Nigeria’s post-PIA regulatory architecture will be stronger, more credible, and better aligned with long-term investment confidence,” Iledare said.

President Tinubu had written two letters to the Senate for the confirmation of 21 nominees for the boards of NMDPRA and NUPRC. The President’s Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement explained that the first letter, Tinubu, nominated Senator Magnus Abe to serve as NUPRC board chair.

Abe, represented Rivers South East in Senate for two terms and is a former board member of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and current Chairman of National Agency of the Great Green Wall.

Other nominees for the NUPRC board are Engr. Paul Jezhi, a former Trade Union Congress (TUC) Chairman in Kaduna, and Mr Sunday Babalola, a former Deputy Director of now defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), which was abolished by Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in 2021.

According to the statement, both men would serve as nonexecutive commissioners. Tinubu also nominated executive commissioners to the board who included Executive Commissioner for Finance, Muhammed Lamido; Executive Commissioner for Exploration and Acreage, Mr. Edu Inyang; Executive Commissioner for Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning, Justin Ezeala; and Executive Commissioner for Development and Production, Henry Darlington Oki.