Tinubu’s Reaction As Supreme Court Upholds His Victory (Video)

A video has emerged on social media, depicting the instance where President Bola Tinubu reassured his staff of their job security following the Nigerian Supreme Court’s validation of his triumph in the 2023 presidential election.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Supreme Court dismissed the petition filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, contesting President Bola Tinubu’s electoral victory on the grounds of dual nomination.

In a similar vein, the apex court, led by Justice John Okoro, dismissed the petitions filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates, and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on the basis of their lack of merit.

In its conclusive ruling on the petitions presented challenging the decision of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed Tinubu as the victor of the February 25th election, the Supreme Court emphasized that both parties’ petitions were devoid of merit.

A circulated video on social media captured Tinubu assuring his appointees of their job security, while they gathered around him in jubilation over his triumph in the court.

“Your Job has been secured,” the president told his appointees.

