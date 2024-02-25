Tinubu’s Qatar Visit: We Won’t Comment On Leaked Memo – FG

The Federal Government on Saturday confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will visit Qatar on March 2 and 3, 2024.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria’s spokesman, Francisca Omayuli.

She, however, provided a clarification as to whether the Qatari government turned down a meeting with President Tinubu or not.

The statement reads, “The Federal Republic of Nigeria and the State of Qatar have a long history of friendship and close bilateral relations. The forthcoming visit to Doha by HE President Tinubu will help build on this important relationship.

“The Ministry is aware of the circulation in the media of diplomatic correspondence and wishes to confirm that it will not comment on leaks,” she said.