…Tinubu’s Pronouncement Undemocratic, Says APC Chief

Share

An All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has described President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State as an undemocratic move that does not capture the reality in Rivers.

In a statement made available to the media, Eze claimed that “Mr. President’s stance in the circumstance clearly reinforces and points to his long perceived biased leaning in the whole imbroglio.”

He also said: “…one can safely say that having failed to use his 27 loyal Assembly members to remove the Governor, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike succeeded in procuring President Bola Tinubu to achieve, to some extent, the onerous task of getting Governor Fubara out of office, though temporarily, but illegally too.

“There is nowhere in the entirety of Section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, which President Tinubu cited as the source of his power to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, that the removal or suspension of a democratically elected Governor is envisaged.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

