Tinubu’s Private Visit and Leadership Question

One attitude Muhammadu Buhari, the former military General who was Nigeria’s President from 2015 to 2023, brought into his presidency is the disdain for public opinion. He treated public disapproval of his actions and policies with so much contempt. However strident, Buhari was deaf to criticism and carried on as if the people did not matter. If the people mattered, they chose not to show their anger when it should count. How else would anybody explain Buhari’s reelection in 2019 and what has become the victory of Bola Tinubu of the same All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023? Somehow, it reinforces the belief which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appears to have adopted, that being deaf to public opinion has no consequence.

The events of the past eight months indicates that the President may have chosen to also swim against the tide of public opinion. It is all so familiar. The promise of renewed hope, the mantra with which he campaigned for the presidency last year, has not yielded much for the people who are today worse off economically. The average Nigerian is no longer sure of a decent meal in a day. Businesses are shutting down and multi- nationals are leaving Nigeria at a time the Naira, the Nigeria currency, is increasingly nose-diving against the US Dollar. Insecurity is prevalent and life and property are no longer secure, so much that the nation’s capital which had remained like a fortress over the years, has been being violated so rampantly in recent weeks.

On January 24, when bandits and kid- nappers became so audacious that they advanced towards the heart of the nation’s capital, Tinubu chose to leave the country for what he said was a private visit to France. He chose to travel out and spend all of two weeks without official leave, unperturbed by the public outcry over the situation in the country. He would not be swayed by the widespread disapproval of his decision to consider a change of his original itinerary. The renewed hope he promised Nigerians has since turned to despair unlimited. For while he was in France, probably having croissants for breakfast, protests over food scarcity broke out in several cities across the country. From Akure to Minna and Kano, hungry citizens lined the streets to protest scarcity of food.

A tremor also hit the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) which he leads. Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger jointly announced their withdrawal ‘with immediate effect’, thereby leaving the regional group with less than half of the land mass it started with 49 years ago. Was it not Marie Antoinette, the wife of France’s King Louis XVI, who in 1789 charged that hungry peasants who protested that they could not find bread, should go eat cakes instead? That the quote is usu- ally attributed to the woman who was one of the most extravagant queens at the time, was to reflect either her frivolous disregard for the starving peasants or her very poor understanding of what their complaint meant.

So, while Tinubu was in the same France, he had neither bread nor cake to offer Nigerians; not even a soothing word to show concern those two weeks. Not until his ar- rival on Tuesday February 6, did the usual fire brigade approach to governance commenced with the hurriedly summoned meeting to address food security. He also set up what minister of Information, Muhammed Idris, called “a special presidential committee to address the issue of food shortage or lack of enough food on the table of most Nigerians”. Tinubu should read the handwriting on the wall and not toe the path that was so familiar with Buhari and which has brought the country to the present ruin.

He may indeed be reading Nigerians wrongly if he believes they have become so complacent that they would take just anything. The trip was Tinubu’s third to France and his 14th foreign visit since he assumed office eight months ago. Are trips necessary in the circumstances we find ourselves in? The answer is an emphatic no! This is the time to settle down and provide leadership and seek solutions to our nation’s problems as he promised. A President who has witnessed the fall of the national currency by over 100 per cent in just eight months should know better than gallivant across the world.

Many Nigerian leaders jet out of the country on ‘private visits’ only to sneak to their doctors for various health checks, but having not been told of any overriding reason for the trip at a period of national emergency, we must accept it as was communicated. The call by Abubakar Atiku that the President steps aside for his in- ability to provide leadership at a crucial time in the nation, may be taking it too far, but it somehow underscores the nation’s frustration with such nonchalance, which the trip symbolised.