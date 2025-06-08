Tinubu’s Priority On AI Innovations’ll Curb Unemployment – Arise

Share

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former lawmaker representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Senator Ayo Arise, has expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu’s focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and innovation will significantly reduce youth unemployment in Nigeria.

Speaking on the recent advancements in Nigeria’s tech sector, Arise commended President Tinubu’s administration for prioritizing AI-driven initiatives, which he said are already creating job opportunities for Nigerian youths.

He also hailed the recent visit of Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates, to Nigeria, describing it as a major endorsement of the country’s innovation potential and the government’s direction.

Arise specifically praised the launch of the Nigeria AI Scaling Hub by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy in partnership with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

He urged the National Assembly to enact more legislation that would promote the growth of indigenous AI products and innovations.

“There’s no better credibility to give to a President than to say he recognizes Bill Gates as an asset to this country. The honour given to Gates speaks volumes. He’s been supporting us in various areas, especially health. Now, with AI being a focus, this momentum can only grow,” Arise said.

He noted that Gates reportedly spent over $2 billion in Nigeria last year and expressed optimism that more investments would follow in the years ahead, to the benefit of Nigerians.

On the role of lawmakers, Arise emphasized the importance of policy and legislative backing to drive innovation.

“When you look at the National Assembly, they can create enabling laws—like mandating that licenses should be granted within 90 days of application. They can initiate such reforms. We must keep encouraging local production through legislation. However, we must also guard against exploitation and ensure competitiveness,” he stated.

Arise concluded by reaffirming his support for initiatives that foster local capacity and innovation while calling on stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria’s AI revolution remains inclusive, sustainable, and impactful.

