Tinubu’s Presidential Affirmation, Victory For Nigerians, Democracy – Mama Diaspora

…Says Americans waiting for President at Economic Summit in US

The Founder, Iconic Asiwaju Women/Men of Substance, Chief Aminat Temitople Ajayi, on Friday said the affirmation of Bola Tinubu by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), as the validly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was a victory for all Nigerians and democracy.

Speaking in an interview with journalists on Thursday, she lauded the PEPC for what she called, undisputable, well-articulated, comprehensive and insightful judgement.

She stated that with the judgement, some legal issues in Nigeria had been laid to rest.

In its over-12-hour-long judgement, the five panel of judges led by Haruna Tsammani, dismissed all three petitions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP) and the Allied Peoples Movements (APM) and their presidential candidates, challenging Tinubu’s declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the February 25, 2023, presidential election. The rest of the members of the panel are Stephen Adah, Misitura Bolaji-Yusuf (the only female on the bench), Moses Ugo, and Abbah Mohammed.

Chief Ajayi, popularly called Mama Diaspora urged President Tinubu who was the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC); the presidential candidates of PDP, Atiku Abubakar; his LP counterpart, Peter Obi and their counterpart of APM, Princess ChiChi Ojei; other political parties and their candidates as well as all Nigerians to team up together and move Nigeria forward.

Chief Ajayi, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development (SV-NED), opined that Tinubu displayed unquantifiable patriotism and passion for the development of Nigerians when he went to India to woe foreign investors including the day the PEPC was to deliver judgement on the presidential election petitions.

She assured President Tinubu that Americans, including Diaporans, are waiting to receive him during the forthcoming Economic Summit in the United Nations, New York, United States of America. According to her, President Tinubu will revive Nigeria’s economy.

Chief Ajayi said, “As Nigerians, we should come together as “one Nigeria with a renewed hope” to support the present administration — so much so that the stability of our united support will also be an attraction point for foreign investors from America and other countries. Africa is the focus of the world now. Investing in Africa is the focus of the industrialized nations because of Africa’s arable land, intellectual property, and human capital.

“I want to thank everybody who has been praying. They said ‘The prayers of the faithful availeth much.’ For the success of this political party, those who have worked so hard in the campaign for this present administration; as a mother, and as Mama Diaspora, fully Batified 100%, I say, it shall be well with us. This is the first time we will also sing. Everybody is a winner as far as I am concerned. Democracy is alive—the government of the people for the people and by the people.

“We need to stay focused and concentrate on reviving Nigeria’s economy. We are so blessed to have an American-trained graduate and intellectual as the President of our great country, Nigeria. In the next couple of years, Nigeria will resemble some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. With more focus on agriculture and the workforce, we will continue to build economies of scale.

“During the Industrial Revolution in the United States of America, there was a robust concentration on empowering the labour force and farm labour. With the influence of technology and manufacturing, the US increased production and richly developed its economy to record levels.

”What also made America successful were its overall investments in agriculture, transportation, housing, and mineral resources, including oil and gas and other mineral resources. We are going to work hard as a nation to attract foreign investors.”

She added, “I am very blessed to know the potential of our Asiwaju. I have been telling Nigerians that we have a great leader who will turn this country around for the better. First, he is an accountant and an excellent financial manager and knows the language of success. The language of success for a country includes foreign investments.

“It shows he is a leader. He is going out to seek help for his children to eat. He did not sit down and listen to the unnecessary talks. He is coming to the US. They are waiting for him at the United Nations in New York. He is coming to the US to seek other investors again.

“That is a father. That is the difference between a leader and a father. He wants to solve the problem of his children. He is passionate. He needs help. He is the father of the nation. He has to go and look for food for his children.

“Asiwaju displayed an excellent passion for Nigeria, going to India for the G20 Summit to look for investments when a historic judgment of the 2023 presidential election was to be delivered. It showed he was not concerned about himself, but he was worried about Nigeria.”

Chief Ajayi, a former President of the All Nigerian American Congress (ANAC), stated that Nigeria is blessed with vibrant, resourceful, energetic, resilient, digitally savvy and intellectually sophisticated youths.

She called for support for the youth to deploy and harness their potential for optimal productivity.

According to her, Nigerians and the government should make agriculture a priority for food security, industrial advancement, economic development and national growth.

She added, “We have these young adults, which represent 65% of Nigerian young adults. That is an asset of this country. For the first time, we are coming together to utilize our assets because our primary goal is for us to be back to our glory, the Giant of Africa.

“Though tribe and tongue may differ, including political parties, in brotherhood and sisterhood, we stand, Nigeria we hail thee. We all need to unite now, suck it up, embrace each other, and take Nigeria to the next level.

“I am excited and want my Nigerian family to unite because we must concentrate on agriculture, transportation, housing, mineral resources, and petroleum. These are the places where we need a favour. So we have to pray for our leader and President so that he can get accepted and get committed foreign investors that will revamp our economy. We have arable land, and we have human capital.

“The only thing we need is a favour from the Almighty God. So, Asiwaju is a blessing to this nation. I am telling Nigerians to arise and shine. Our light has come, and the glory of the Lord is upon us. I am using this opportunity as Mama Diaspora, fully Batified 100% that Everybody who prayed for his victory because of the cry of the faithful available much. Every religion prayed for him.

“That is unity, and Everybody that campaigned for him to become the GCFR, I want to thank them. There is always a light after every dark tunnel. People like me have seen the light. There will be an inflow of foreign investors by the special grace of God.”