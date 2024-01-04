Tinubu’s Presidency: Knowing The End From The Beginning (3)

Chief Bola Tinubu rode on the crest of Awo’s political tradition that sustained MKO Abiola’s June 12 presidential election disannulment agitation to political relevance. Abiola and Tinubu were ‘outsiders’ to Awo political tendency but that group’s idealist tradition fought the June 12 struggle to a logical conclusion.

Tinubu having tagged along the Awoist was rewarded with Lagos State governorship in 1999. But as it has turned out, Tinubu belongs more in the Akintola political tradition than Awo and he has been living it since 2003 and more particularly since 2015.

Having successfully translated the Akintola political blueprint into concrete political praxis, and fortune, Nigeria is in for a long winter of political/ideological quagmire as the largely Yoruba liberal republican and democratic political tendency is compelled to suck up and mesh with the dualist feudal and autocratic political tendency of the Far-North.

This political quagmire is an unhappy situation. The future is pregnant with difficult choices and likely unpalatable consequences because given Far-North’s President Buhari disastrous regime hoisted on feudal autocracy and anti-corruption and now Tinubu’s neo-Awoist populism which is circumscribed by Far-Northern dominant dualist feudal autocracy standing as guardian-angel nobody in APC/government dare make suggestions not to talk of carrying out the most benign of structural and constitutional reforms except such tokenistic measures in the socio-economic spheres as seen in the student loan, beggars’ palliatives of cash-transfer programmes made popular by President Buhari and other such like mechanistic measures.

Failing like Buhari will shut up the Yoruba’s claim to liberal democratic spirit that made them reject President Obasanjo as their turn in Nigeria’s power loop of turn-by- turn or ‘emilokan’.

While being a staunch member of Afenifere and Alliance for Democracy, Chief Tinubu mouthed the “true federalism” mantra but once he crossed from Afenifere and AD to his own brand of ‘Afenifere’ and Action Congress and later Action Congress of Nigeria and now All Progressives Congress with the title of ‘leader’ he muted all those Awoist principles and toed the lines of the dominant Northern feudal and autocratic tendencies that want Nigeria maintained as it is.

To this Far- Northern political tendency Tinubu allied with as did Samuel Akintola between 1962 and 1966, what it holds aloft as political creed is good leadership and anti-corruption to make Nigeria work.

By 2027, President Tinubu would need his northern political allies to railroad him to power again and meanwhile any suggestion to reform Nigerian constitutional framework and political infrastructure which Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has studied and concluded is “unreformable” will be squelched.

The electoral wheel continues on the present corrupt trajectory that assures certain victory for the current power holders. By 2027 or 2031, it will be clear that Nigeria may have defied all solution and that President Tinubu like his predecessors has failed to get Nigeria out of its troubles but rather has sunk it into irreversible condition of ungovernability or something worse.

By then the twilight of this so-called democracy that the retreating Northern military-led generals imposed on Nigeria would have become unmanageable in its stark realities of rendering futile all effort for progress.

At that stage of unraveling, no amount of Lagos-Ibadan media complex propagandistic manipulation General Adeyinka Adebayo referred to in his recent intervention as having skillfully managed to stifle public discontent and adverse public opinion by presenting a semblance of national distraction common to all Nigerians will be properly recognized as APC’s replication of abysmal misgovernance as was the case by the same Akintola/Balewa NNA feudal autocratic political praxis first executed between 1962 and 1966 when they allied to rule.

At the blossom of this political tendency and the unre- strained socio-economic and political manifestations which will become progressively unbearable and will become clear to all and sundry that the culture of criminality eloquently analyzed by Stephen Ellis in his book Present Darkness was actually a monstrous incubus allowed by Nigerians to take root and blossom to this gargantuan proportion.

As a result, nobody would remind Nigerians that there is a present danger that requires the sovereign and democratic action of the people to reverse and restore the liberal democracy and freedoms.

This monstrous political complex’s unleashed fusillades of ill-directed propaganda stunts will do one of two things: play the ethnic and religious cards which it has skillfully mastered and applied since 2015.

Riding the crest of this artifice, it will deploy its political apparatchik to showcase a nationalistic political programme of moulding all opinion alike with a subtle suggestion that multi-party culture is antithetical to unity.

In that wise, pliable political leaders across the parties may be coaxed to either remain in their parties or defect to APC, both actions camouflaged as “creating elite consensus” that will help to move Nigeria forward. Those that refuse to play ball may be assailed through official or unofficial channels of anti- corruption or outright blackmail and intimidation.

A measure of success in the realisation of this agenda may materialize but just when it appeared as if the scheme has succeeded, then the suppressed livid and political forces will coalesce to spring a re-naissance that will reject that scheme and insist on restoration of democracy and fundamental freedoms.

The present condition of Nigeria does not present the possibility of restoration of Nigeria to democracy and freedom because as argued in part one of this essay, Nigeria was never created, structured and operated on any democratic, republican and sovereign principles.

It was created, structured, and operated on feudal and autocratic framework. The present rulers and their predecessors never see Nigeria’s situation in the light of accursed formation, structural and constitutional framework and operation. What they saw, and continue to see is tribalism, nepotism, religious bigotry and corruption.

It never occurred to them that no nation has been created as Nigeria rather a neocolonial state was created for indigenous rulers to operate as ethnic fiefdoms at the regional levels while the neocolonial overseer occupies the “federal” to manage and coordinate the monstrous machinery for the good of the creators and the inheritors.

By the nature of the political alliance created in All Progressives Congress, it will be difficult to appreciate the difficult situation of Nigeria and properly situate it as a malformation and structural problem rather the dominant tendency will insist that there is no problem with Nigeria’s state structure and constitutional framework rather what is required is the ‘right leadership’.

And lf the president is not ready to offer that leadership that another person should be found to take his place. As said earlier, the president will agree with this conclusion and tag along.

By the time it becomes obvious to him that Nigeria is “unreformable” his first and second terms will be over just as it happened to Presidents Obasanjo, Jonathan and Buhari.

Nigeria can at least learn from the tortured history of its mother-country, Britain that clung to the mantra of the autocratic monarchy and paid dearly for it for over 500 years before it learnt the bitter lesson and succumbed to the 1688 Glorious Revolutions.

Autocracy and feudalism are twin economic and political evils that should be extirpated from Nigeria’s state structure and constitutional framework for Nigeria to overcome its distracted condition and grow into a real nation of free people whose creative and democratic forces now suppressed will leap forward to usher Nigeria into the comity of nations founded on freedom, justice and truth and pursuit of happiness. And peace and progress shall like healing balm cure the evil and decay that presently overwhelm Nigeria.