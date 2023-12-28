Tinubu’s Presidency: Knowing the End From the Beginning (2)

At the inauguration of every political administration in Nigeria, it is fairly easy devoid of any gift of prophecy or clairvoyance to predict the end; that is say, what the achievements and failures of that government would be. I was one of those who have followed every government from General Olusegun Obasanjo to the present Tinubu government with fair accurate predictions.

During the General Obasanjo government of which I was part by reason of being the Legal Adviser of People’s Democratic Party, Ebonyi State Chapter(1999-2001) and Special Adviser (Political and Legislative Matters) to the Governor of Ebonyi State (2001-2011), I had watched and observed the strenuous effort of that great man, perhaps the greatest ruler providence has saddled Nigeria with and I became troubled and exasperated at the tremendous waste of efforts and impotent and misdirected policies and programmes he honestly meant to pull Nigeria from the chaos poignantly and graphically highlighted by Karl Meir in his ‘This House Has Fallen: Nigeria in Crisis (2000)’, or the warning by United States’ diplomat, John Campbell in his ‘Nigeria: Dancing on the Brink (2010)’ or the informed verdict by Nigeria’s best and efficient Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in her ‘Reforming the Unreformable: Lessons from Nigeria (2012)’.

In the case of President of Obasanjo, I wrote an essay, ‘Legislative Agenda for Mr President’ a three-page length essay graciously published by the Thisday, Tuesday, September 21, 2004, pages 41, 46 and 49. In that essay, I counselled President Obasanjo to take a break from his excessive efforts in tackling Nigeria’s perennial socio-economic problems but should rather see how he can lead Nigeria to change Nigeria’s unreformable state structure, constitutional framework, governance and institutional system by heeding the strident calls to convoke a constitutional conference to afford Nigerian people massed on their republican platforms of ethnic nationalities already politically delineated into states to discuss their structural and constitutional problems and agree on solutions that would become jural postulates to be collected and adopted as the new constitutional framework.

This advice was heeded in 2005 when he set up the National Political Reform Conference which would have afforded Nigeria an ample opportunity to rework itself and chart a new course in nation-building but like all things Nigerian, it was aborted by the ‘Third Term’ suspicion. At the end, despite President Obasanjo’s stellar performance shorn of the draconian and dictatorial policies remains the most patriotic and best government of all the governments from 1960 to date. President Umaru Yar’Adua was the first university trained executive ruler of Nigeria who, as asserted by Prof. Bimpe Aboyade in her essay, ‘Governance and Development Agenda for Civil Society (Thisday, May 5, 2004, p.64) like his predecessors was foisted on Nigeria by President Obasanjo as his trusted successor in 2007.

President Yar’Adua did two things which no previous Nigerian ruler has ever done; that is accepting as flawed Nigeria’s corrupt electoral culture and system that threw him up as president and promised to reform it. And he did, even though his death halted it but his successor President Goodluck Jonathan completed the process which even though not implemented wholistically nevertheless engendered a relative era of electoral cleanliness. President Yar’Adua also promised to abolish the Lugardian constitutional template founded on Indirect Rule and Native Land Ordinance which General Mohammed had dug up in 1976, baptized and foisted on Nigeria as the Uniform Local Government System and the Land Use Decree of 1978.

This twin-pillared constitutional template was innocently or rather naively completed by General Olusegun Obasanjo his successor after Middlebelt officers led by Col. B.S Dimka had killed him in an abortive coup that reeked with ethnic rivalry and suspicion. Not many people understand that the Land Use Act with the Uniform Local Government System is the obnoxious feudal and autocratic template upon which Nigeria’s constitutional framework is based and this fatal dualism has been responsible for the distracted condition of Nigeria since 1914 to date.

As noted earlier, President Jonathan whose ethnic Ijaw has been at the vortex of Nigeria’s turbulent history as evidenced by Isaac Adaka Boro’s declaration of a republic over the Niger Delta Region in 1965 and the youth’s agitation for the resource control took charge of Nigeria’s monstrous state and despite strident opposition by the North that felt cheated out of the power-sharing formula of ‘turn-by-turn’ and having been elected to four-year presidential term managed only to execute the Yar’Adua’s electoral reforms which consumed him in 2015. President Jonathan was in grievous error by believing that the trouble with Nigeria was economic.

So believing, he hired Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, an IMF technocrat Chief Obasanjo had head-hunted to tidy Nigeria over her debt- trap and other economic and financial issues to become the Minister of Finance, a job she discharged dispassionately but she was brought into head-on collision with the corrupt and monstrous criminal enterprise that Nigeria’s political economy is and she nearly vicariously paid a huge price of sacrificing her aged mother or be forced out of the system. There being no political will to execute the policies she designed, she and Jonathan were frustrated out as President Jonathan pandering to political considerations because of his re-election was electorally defeated by General Muhammadu Buhari who internal intriguers and foreign neo-colonialists led by Britain and United States had dug up and whitewashed as the messiah.

These internal and outside forces bludgeoned Jonathan to submission to the electoral fiasco supervised by his INEC appointee, Prof. Jega. At the beginning of President Jonathan’s administration, having observed his mistake, I wrote an essay, ‘For A More Perfect Union’ which the then Editor-in-Chief, Femi Adesina had run as news item or commentary in his Daily Sun. Other newspapers ran the essay even though I cannot readily lay hand on the papers now. But this intervention did not reach the portal or precinct of Jonathan Presidential policy labyrinth and he continued his effort to work socio-economic miracle. By the time he woke up for the needed national platform to discuss Nigeria in his belated 2014 National Conference, there was no time to organise and present the report for political or legislative action and he was shoved aside in 2015 by the worst political tendencies in Nigeria.

Even before General Buhari electorally overthrew Jonathan in 2015, I had summoned the courage to warn that foisting Buhari and APC on Nigeria was a resuscitation of the Lugardian political apparatchik and ethno-religious supremacists. In an essay, ‘Open Letter to Prof. Wole Soyinka’ (The Guardian, Sunday, May 17, 2015) I warned of the consequences of Buhari Presidency. Every prediction in that essay came to pass. The only redeeming feature of the Buhari Presidency if it can be called that is that against all odds, knowing the consequences of foisting another Northerner on Nigeria he retreated to allow Bola Tinubu to succeed him.

For this political faux pas, the decadent political tendencies that took Nigeria by storm in 2015 have been celebrating this electoral heist as triumph of ethnic balance of power. Barely a day after taking office, President Tinubu seized upon and executed the political promises of two leading presidential candidates (PDP; Atiku) and (Labour Party; Peter Obi) to remove petroleum subsidy without actually having clear understanding of the problem. The Western nations and their economic ‘do-gooders’ (World Bank and IMF) have been beside themselves with joy and support and even pushing for the right economic pricing of petrol at 750 Naira per litre.