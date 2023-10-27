Tinubu’s Presidency Is For All Nigerians, Not Only For His Party – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike has said that President Bola Tinubu’s Presidency is not only for his All Progressives Congress (APC) but for all Nigerians.

This came just after the Supreme Court’s verdict, upholding the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, that Tinubu was the rightful winner of the 2023 Presidential election.

Wike said this when he addressed a delegation of APC Leaders from Rivers State, led by the National Vice Chairman of the APC, South-South, Mr Victor Giadom, who visited him in Abuja on Thursday.

The Minister called on all Nigerians to support the President to achieve his ” Renewed Hope Agenda ” policies for the benefit of all interests.

According to him, while the President is obligated to protect Nigeria’s constitution and work for all, it is also not unlawful for him to be loyal to the party that brought him to power.

He said, ” Mr president having emerged, is not a president of APC but a president of Nigeria.

“While he is governing Nigeria, he must also take the interest of his political party, and nobody can stop it; it is natural. In governance, every Nigerian must benefit from it.

“We need to understand that the party is a vehicle that takes you to a place, and once you get to where you want to be you come out from the vehicle,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Giadom said that he led leaders of APC on a thank-you visit to the Minister, considering the enormous support he gave to APC during the election.

Giadom urged the Minister to deploy his wealth of experience in making Abuja a desirable destination for all, while also working for Tinubu’s Presidency to succeed.