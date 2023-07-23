Tinubu’s Policy Flip-flop Indicates Lack Of Preparation, Says Keshi

The first two months of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has brought radical changes in the lives of every Nigerian, especially as regards fuel subsidy removal, floating of the Naira and upsurge in cost of living. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, Ambassador Joe Keshi, a one-time Permanent Secretary at the Presidency and later at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs examines implications of these issues as well as the impact of the 2023 election on the country’s fragile unity

How do you see the outcome of the 2023 elections and its impact on national unity?

Let’s say the election has come and gone, and the outcome is before the judiciary. I must say that it is unfortunate, very unfortunate that since 1999, except in 2015, we have ended by allowing the judiciary to decide the elections. And unfortunately too, the judiciary has not always decided on the side of justice or facts but on technicalities.

I think that going forward, while we wait for the outcome of the cases in court, politicians in this country, for the sake of our democracy, should, do the best they can to ensure that it is the will of the people prevail in every election, not the will of the judiciary. As for its impact on national unity, it of course, has dented or damage to some extent, the unity that prevailed in this country up to that election.

I mean, democracy is divisive in a way, particularly, when you have a country as diverse as Nigeria, and leaders, and to a large extent, their supporters, and their co-conspirators have learnt how to use tribe and religion to divide this country. So for a long time, we are going to have its impact, in the sense that the fragile unity in the country has been seriously dented, and a lot will have to be done.

Unfortunately, I don’t see that happening now, because since the election, none of those who were elected have spoken in any way that there something has to be done about the fragile unity that now ex- ists in this country.

And I think it will a mistake for Nigerian leaders to continue to behave or believe that they can do anything because Nigerians are resilient; they have taken so much pain; they have accepted so many mistakes form their leaders and the leaders now believe that that is the standard and they can do whatever they like. If care is not taken, the whole thing will backfire and it will greatly destroy this country. A lot needs to be done to deal with the disunity that the election created.

It’s about two months since the swearing-in of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. What is your impression about his initial actions?

Well, you know, one of the shock for me as of today is the fact that I thought that the Tinubu team was far, far better prepared than any other candidate in the race. But unfortunately, they came in, rather than appreciate the depth to which we had sunk under the Buhari administration, they came in practically with no plans. Yes, they had beautiful papers written on every subject, according to what I heard, but they have not been able to translate whatever is in their papers to action, rather they are coming out with piecemeal announcements that have ended up in creating new crises cost of living crisis.

That is worse than we have had in this country. What I had expected them to do was that after the inauguration, the President and his team would take a week or two, after which he will announce a comprehensive roadmap that will change the situation we inherited from Buhari. Instead, it has been one piecemeal action or the other. The initial thing was that they came up with a lot of taxation and when that backfired then they came up with the removal of subsidy, then palliatives and now they have just changed their minds.

Whereas in the first one month, you remember how they celebrated the great things they have done, but what we ob- serve now is that they are just flip flopping. This flip flops will not lead us to anywhere. It shows lack of preparation; it shows that they were not prepared to govern. And nobody is saying they have done anything so well. I’m sure you have seen videos where some people said they are missing Buhari.

I am sure that even in Lagos, a number of cars are no longer on the road, and in Abuja, there are very few cars on the road, not to talk about other parts of the country. In a few areas, you must have also seen where people were demonstrating against cost of living crisis which government has unwittingly created because nobody sat down to know that policies in a situation like this are not made piecemeal.

They should have created a roadmap, and for goodness sake, it is time the President speaks to us, and share with us Nigerians his plans for the country, not Dele Alake, who behaves like a young boy who has just been given lollypop, who comes to annoy Nigerians when he speaks these days. In fact, the President needs to be very careful and advise Dele to be more factual in informing Nigerians about government’s activities, rather than praise singing.

For me, what we need now is a comprehensive roadmap that deals with the real issues, which has to do which production. This is not a productive country, and until we continue to focus on the issue of production, until we begin to cut the cost of governance, things will not work well. Remember that during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, they actually placed a ban on the purchase of cars in government.

And that was one of the things they did that really helped the government at that time. We are in a situation where there should be discipline, especially financial discipline on the part of the people in government. If we want to ride SUV, let us write to Japan to establish a company here to produce SUVs. And by the way, the number of security people around our leaders is unbelievable. Again, it is costly, even to the leaders themselves.

Look at the security and policemen around the Senate President. Tell me who wants to attack him? Who wants to attack the Speaker? There is no country in the world where you see the Speaker or Senate President moving with such magnitude of security operatives around them. Even sometimes, you can’t even find in a picture. Again, I want to say, as usual that it is high time we withdrew all the security men from the big men in this country and deploy them to more productive activities, not protecting these big guys.

Now to the reactions of Nigerians to these developments, when compared to what is happening in Kenya and Senegal, it seems that Nigerians can of docile. What is your taken on this?

You really do not blame Nigerians for being docile. What you are witnessing is complete lack of trust, a breakdown in communication. Today, people of this country are confused, because their leaders have repeatedly failed them; their leaders have repeatedly deceived them. And that has not changed – whether it is at the state level or federal level.

That is number one. Number two is that Senegal has a far more solid democratic foundation than Nigeria, I am trying to remember whether there have ever been a military regime in Senegal. I don’t think so. So you have a country that is solid when it comes to democratic practice.

The third point is that anybody who wants to go on demonstration here, the leadership of this country, either at the state or federal level has found a way of dividing the people to ensure that there is no consensus. If you start a demonstration now in the South, you might be surprised that the people in the North will not join it.

But these people in government now called out Nigerians in the protests against fuel subsidy removal in 2012?

But even then, remember that it was only in Lagos that it was very successful. The rest of the country just stayed away. But in Senegal it was all over the country, and that is because, here, particularly the traditional rulers are number one part of our problems.

Because, as soon as protest begins, they now start to tell their people not to get involved, don’t do that, because government has asked them ensure that their people do not protest. So they send their emissaries around to tell them to stay away. Secondly, which organisation in Nigeria today is going to bring out the people? There is very little trust. I have been seeing peoples comment on labour movement in Nigeria, the movement has died a lot time ago.

They do not have that potency they had under some of the great leaders in the first and the Second Republic. But since 1999, most of their leaders have been in bed with government. So it is difficult now for labour to mo- bilise because the government has found a better way of crushing or taking care of labour leaders.

In fact when labour said it was going to call for strike when subsidy was removed, somebody said ‘don’t take these guys seriously; they are not going to call any strike, and I can make a bet.’ And truly it happened, despite all the noise they made. So who is going to mobilise the people? Only one man can and he is not ready to do that.

And who is that?

No, I’m not going to mention him, because he wants peace and the truth of the matter is that right now there is completely nobody, not even labour leaders, because even within labour itself, people are not happy with them. They virtually allowed the likes of Buhari to make a mess of this country for eight years.

Recently President Tinubu was elected was ECOWAS chairman. What do you think should be the foreign policy focus and what benefits does Nigeria stand to gain form this?

You kow, foreign policy is an extension of domestic policy. So if you want to project leadership, project power, you want to be very assertive, and you want people to respect and admire your country in the international arena, it is not just about making statement that you cannot back up. It is to fix the situation at home – unite the people of the country, resolve the cost of living crisis.

And then you ensure that our education, our economy are okay, also make sure that there is societal cohesion, that peace, stability and progress are guaranteed in this country. After that you can go out as a leader, because whenever you go to speak, people know that you are 100 percent supported by the people of your country. They know you are speaking with authority. That gives you that leadership prestige.

Of course, every President goes out and bears the title, but when countries make assessment, they do it also based on what is going on in your country, whether you are respected, whether you are carrying your people along and things like that. So, for me, our foreign policy is till Afro-centric, which is good. I know there are those who are quarreling about that, but the truth is that we are in Africa. We can’t but pay attention to events that are happening in Africa and a lot of things are going on in this part of the world.

So as chairman of ECOWAS there is a lot to be done, particularly to ensure that the dream of the founding fathers – integration of the region- is achieved. You cannot begin to talk of integration when all over the region, there are crises; there are conflicts, and so what any leader in Nigeria who is serious should do is that first of all, as he is addressing domestic challenges, he is also urging his colleagues in ECOWAS to address their own domestic challenges. So that there can be prosperity.

It is when you are at that level that you can begin to talk about integration. You cannot talk of integration when Mali is about to collapse or when there are crises in other parts of West Africa. So for me, fix home, tell you colleagues to fix their countries, then everybody can now sit down and begin to talk of integration which is very necessary.

Some people have described the creation of Dispora Commission as duplication of duties of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. What are your thoughts about this?

Well, not necessarily. It just about the way both institutions have cooperated, because by the law establishing it, the Diaspora Commission is under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. But I think the structure and the way things have happened in the last couple of years have given rise to what you said, but the truth of the matter is that it is an arm of the Ministry by law, if not by practice.

At this stage in view of the fact that the National Assembly is peopled by representatives of the people, what roles do you think it should be playing at this moment?

Laughs. Is the National Assembly genuinely representing the people? If they are, they would have turned down the N70 billion allocated to them out the N400 bil- lion palliatives. You understand what I am saying, and turned it over to be used for something more productive that will affect the people. You were given N70 billion and you want to by jeeps, but the people who voted you into power no means of transportation.

They cannot even afford the fare to their work places – that if for those who have work in the first place. So what kind of representatives of the people are you? For me, that is the question. The National Assembly people, should, like Caezar’s wife, be above board. What touches them should be last served. They should be looking for a way to defend the people. They have kept quiet, just waiting for the government to bring in proposals.

They have the power themselves to make proposals, but have they initiated things that their constituents are suffering? What have the National Assembly done? The National Assembly sat down and approved N8,000 for 12 million people. Yes the government proposed that amount, but they hurriedly approved it. They approved it within 24 hours even without moderations, because they are going to get N70 billion. Many of them who have cars already want new SUV.

That shows you that the members of the National Assembly don’t under- stand their responsibilities. They may claim that they are representing the people, no, they are actually representing themselves. This is the time for the National Assembly to be on the side of the people. Since 1999, everybody who has gone to the National Assembly has returned far more prosperous that when they entered. And that is not the whole essence of the National Assembly.

That is the honest true. So given the cost of living that we now face, I challenge the National Assembly to come out with proposals that will alleviate the suffering of their constituents., because their people are suffering all over the place, and this is not the time for them to buy vehicles. So I appeal to them to reject the N70 bil- lion the Executive has proposed for them and asked his to use it for the Nigeria people, then we will all applaud such gesture.

Then we will really know that they are genuine representatives of the people, but now, and leaving it to the President alone to deal with the issue. No, it is the people who voted them in that they should be concerned about.

Russian mercenary are in many parts of Africa, causing according to some people, trouble. What is your view about the involvements of Russian mercenary in many countries in Africa?

I am not too sure they are causing trouble. They are there to help the countries but they also carry a large baggage. The first question is that is it the mercenary that could not help Russia out of its own problem the one that will help us out of our own? And again, this is where ECOWAS and AU need to find a way to solve our problems. We need to find a way to create various mechanisms to assist ourselves.

When Nigeria went to Serra Leone and Liberia, every other country left the problem for Nigeria. But we need to put in place collective security architecture. Look, today, Mali is suffering. There are other problems here and there that might require military action someday, we can- not be depending on mercenary from outside the continent, or the French or the Americans to send in troops.

We are not retarded, for goodness sake, (I am sorry to use that so that I don’t offend some people, ) but sometimes that is the way we behave, so as to allow the whole world to come to our aid every time. There are three or four countries – Nige- ria, Ghana, Senegal and Ivory Coast, in the part of the world, they should be able to provide the leadership and the military to be able to solve some of these sub-regional problems.

Look, if some of these countries collapse, for instance, if the crises in Mali worsen, it will affect Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin Republic and even Nigeria. Not to talk of Ghana. So this is why we should have collective security architecture in this sub-region to deal with the issue and I think we can do that under the ECOWAS umbrella.

…new one like ECOMOG of old? Are you calling for its rejuvenation?

It can, but this time, Nigeria alone should not be made to carry the burden. Every country in the sub-region should be in- volved. Like him or not, one of the reasons Donald Trump quarrel with America’s allies is their refusal to increase their defence budget, leaving America to bear the burden of defending everybody.

But today, most of the European countries have increased their defence budgets, and they are contributing to collective security of Europe. But a lot of ECOWAS countries are having problems paying their contributions to the sub-regional body.

It is not that they are too poor to pay, because statutory contributions to ECOWAS today is a certain percentage of their customs duties collected from member states. I will also suggest that ECOWAS office needs to be more prudent about how they manage these resources at their disposal. Nigeria should not bear the burden alone like it did in the case of ECOMOG of old.

For over a year now, the war between Russia and Ukraine has continued to drag. How do you see the current development?

I have always maintained that the world has been unfair to Ukraine and that re- mains my position, because as of today Russia has not given any cogent or good reason for its invasion of Ukraine. Initially it said it wanted to remove the Nazis, but the President of Ukraine today his origin is Jewish, not German or anywhere.

He said the world was moving too close, but today, I think Sweden has become a member of NATO and Finland is about to join. And what does that tell you? Now NATO is stronger and they are far more united and now closer than they were before the war, and that is part of the misadventure that Vladimir Putin has led Russia into.

And of course, whether we like it or not, the Yevgny Prigozhin crisis in Russia is a clear indication that things are not going well with the leadership of Russia, and in the midst of it Putin is summoning African leader to Russia for Russian-African Conference. I sincerely hope that Nigeria will be polite enough to decline the invitation. This is not the time for Africa to begin to engage Russia, and nothing will happen if they postpone the meeting until after the war.

It is not in Africa’s best interest at this point in time to attend because Russia is not in a position to be of great help to Africa as of today, because it has its own internal problems.