Tinubu’s Policies’ll Soon Yield Desired Results –Umenzekwe

Chief Modestus Umenzekwe, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in this interview, speaks on six months of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the political impasse in Rivers State

Six months of the President Bola Tinubu administration; in which areas has he done well and what are those things he is yet to do?

I will say that it is still young in the day to assess him. He is trying his best because most of those things were inherited, he didn’t create them. Let us give him the chance. The steps he is taking now, I believe, the results will soon start ameliorating some of these situations. You will recall that the first month he started, Nigerians were clapping that he was taking the right decisions and he has not reneged on those decisions. So, why not allow those decisions to permeate into the system in order to elicit the desired results.

What do you make of the recent defection of 27 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in Rivers State to the APC?

Defection has being there from time immemorial. I don’t know the genesis of the problem in River State, and I find it very difficult to go deep because I needed to get information from the lawmakers or the governor or Nyesom Wike. The only thing I can say is in terms of advice. Whether they have defected or not, let there be peace. There are notable leaders in Rivers State. I know that a leader like Dr, Peter Odili is there. Coincidentally he is blessed with a cerebral wife, who has been in the temple of justice. He should consult the President because it is only the President, from the look of things, who can make a statement without being ignored.

So, I want to appeal to Dr. Odili particularly, because Rivers State sees him as a father, I equally see him as a father, the wife is a legal icon who has delivered landmark judgements in this country. I am appealing to him, to please consult Mr. President to know what is happening there. I don’t want to apportion blames to anybody. In as much as what is happening there is unfortunate and worrisome, it should not be allowed to escalate.

There appears to be two major gladiators in the fight for the soul of Rivers State, but many people are pointing accusing fingers at the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. Why do you think Wike is going this way if ever he is involved in the crisis in his state?

I have never told you that it is Wike, so asking me why I think he is behaving this way is putting words into my mouth. Remember from the beginning, I said I cannot blame anybody now because I don’t have the details. I have not heard from Wike, I have not heard from Governor Simi Fubara or any member of the House of Assembly. That was why I said that the President is in a position to resolve the crisis. That is why I said the much I know about Rivers State, Dr. Odili is respected, so let him call all the elders and find out what is going on.

They should also give President Tinubu the chance to wade in. Once the President and Dr. Odili intervene, all parties will abide and that is where the role of elders we have been talking about comes in. So, for me, I can’t tell you that it is Fubara or Wike but it is only Mr. President that can hear from them expressly for now. So, I am appealing to our to the President to wade in and douse the fire in Rivers State, so that we can have peace.

Is there any light at the end of the tunnel in this country?

Let me borrow a word from the former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; in talking about your country, you don’t rubbish the whole system. When you are leading the country or you want to lead, you don’t castigate the country but do what you are supposed to do as a person. Some people go out there and run the country down, saying everybody must not Japa. If all of us run out, who will stay here and correct the errors. So, let that correction start with us. Are you doing what you are supposed to do in your family, in your kindred, in your village, in your town?

Everybody is looking at the federal, state and local governments. They may have erred or gotten it wrong somewhere, but some of us that are condemning them, are we doing what we are supposed to do in our various sectors? If I am doing it right and you are doing it right, the other man is doing it right, at a stage if the man at the head is not doing it right, he would change. So everybody is involved, both the young and old, man and woman, boy and girl. In most cases, you say politicians are bad, but go to the ministries and find out what is going on. A politician will come and stay two, three, four years and go, all eyes would be on him or her, but go to those people that carry files, you would marvel. Nobody is talking about them.

Outside here, we criticize, which is normal as a leader must be criticized constructively, but when some of us get in there, you will now see the rot. I was watching a television programme, where a senator was asked: Madam, where are we? She said: ‘It is not easy; I have gone there and noticed that it is not easy. What we see outside is not what is inside there.’ She was being truthful. So, let us criticise constructively and leave the rest to God, after all, I can say that we are advancing. I said it somewhere and people started attacking me.

I said why are you attacking me? Go and say your own. We never knew somebody would go to court to contest election but it is happening these days. People can get up and say, INEC, you have done this, you have done that, it wasn’t like that before. We never knew we would be out of the military to express our view, so these things are advancement in one way or the other. So, let that rebirth start with each and every one of us, including myself talking to you.