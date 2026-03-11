Tinubu’s Policies Repositioning Nigeria For Long-Term Economic Growth –Group

A group, the Centre for a Better Society in Nigeria, has commended some of the policies introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying such policies represented bold structural shifts capable of repositioning Nigeria for long-term economic growth.

In a statement after a recent conference held at its headquarters, the organisation’s president, Vincent Ibhaze expressed strong support for the reform agenda of the administration.

In the statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Ken Obue, Ibhaze noted that one of the most significant policy decisions of the administration was the removal of the longstanding fuel subsidy, noting that while the move generated short-term economic adjustments and public debate, he arguesd that the explanation of the government that subsidy removal was necessary to reduce fiscal strain, curb inefficiencies, and redirect resources toward infrastructure and social investment,is now becoming clearer for the people to see.

He added that the administration’s move towards foreign exchange unification, and aiming to stabilise the currency market has gone a long way in improving investor’s confidence, and eliminating distortions caused by multiple exchange rates.