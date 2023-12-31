Tinubu’s Policies Help Attract FDI To Enugu, Says Mbah

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has said that the policies introduced by President Bola Tinubu have helped in attracting foreign direct investments (FDI) to his state. Mbah said this in an interaction with newsmen at the President’s residence in Lagos, yesterday, after meeting with him. Asked why he went to visit the President, who is currently holidaying in his home state, Lagos, Mbah said: ”Essentially, I came to convey warm greetings and season’s best wishes on behalf of the government and the good people of Enugu State to Mr. President.

I also seized the opportunity to discuss with Mr. President about how some of the policies he has initiated, the impact those policies have had on some of the things we’re doing in Enugu State, particularly as it relates to the attraction of FDIs. These include effects of the unification of the exchange rate and the removal of the fuel subsidy. They have essentially meant that a number of foreign direct investments are flowing towards our direction, particularly in Enugu State.”

On what the people should expect from his government in 2024, he said: “The people of Enugu State should expect a whole lot of new things. I’m sure you are aware that we have provided what we promised the people in 180 days-water. The water is running in all the homes in our states especially in the urban areas. And for those who still don’t have, we are expanding the pipeline network to reach them. “We’re building as you may already know, 260 Smart Schools across all the wards in the states.

We’re doing 260 Primary Health Care Centres type two across all the wards. So, there are a whole lot of new things. We’re migrating our manual ways of doing things in our various institutions and our various MDAs to a digital platform. So, we can offer an efficient service to the people of the state.”