Tinubu’s Policies Fuelling Poverty, Unemployment, Suicide –Ajaero

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has said Nigerians were the greatest losers of President Bola Tinubu’s reforms, as his policies have seen to the increase of hunger, poverty, unemployment, depression, suicide.

While speaking at the 21st Daily Trust Dialogue with the theme, “Tinubu’s Economic Reforms: Gainers and Losers” on Thursday in Abuja, the NLC President regretted that Nigerian workers, the unemployed and poor masses were not only suffering deeply, but they were also “experiencing the worst kind of deprivation never seen in this part of the world before.”

Ajaero who maintained that any government embarking on a true economic reform should should atleast reduce the cost of governance by 50 percent, noted that as a result of Tinubu’s policies, Nigerians have become poorer as the gap between the poor and the rich has widened and deepening by the day.

He said: “The economic policies implemented by the Tinubu government have had far-reaching consequences on the standard of living, particularly for workers, the vulnerable, and those with fixed incomes “For a country that had over 133m multi-dimensionally poor before May 29, we are sure from estimates that we may have nearly 150m multi-dimensionally poor people living in this country presently.”