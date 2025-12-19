Tinubu’s Policies Aligning With Economic Successes – Atoyebi

The Founder of the BAT Ideological Group, Bamidele Atoyebi, has said recent economic and governance indicators suggest that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policy projections are increasingly aligning with outcomes on the ground.

Atoyebi, in a statement issued on Thursday, reflected on the pace of delivery on campaign promises, noting that developments since the presentation of the 2025 budget have continued to generate debate and renewed public interest.

According to him, projections made by the President at the time, which were initially met with scepticism in some quarters, are beginning to reflect measurable outcomes.

Atoyebi recalled that Tinubu had described the 2025 budget as “an ambitious but necessary budget to secure our future,” projecting a significant reduction in inflation from over 34 per cent to about 15 per cent.

He noted that inflation has reportedly declined further, describing the trend as evidence of deliberate policy choices and consistent implementation rather than coincidence.

He also referenced developments in the foreign exchange market, stating that the President had projected a moderation in the naira’s exchange rate at a time when pessimistic forecasts dominated public discourse.

According to him, recent movements in the naira reflect growing stability attributable to ongoing economic reforms.

Atoyebi said the President’s assurances to Nigerians now resonate more strongly as reforms begin to yield results across key sectors.

He argued that leadership should be assessed by outcomes rather than rhetoric, adding that progress is becoming visible in areas where confidence had previously waned.

He further pointed to reforms in the oil and gas sector, noting that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has, under the current administration, recorded improvements in crude oil production and financial performance.

He attributed these gains to enhanced accountability, operational efficiency and a clearer reform direction.

According to Atoyebi, Tinubu’s political and administrative style reflects a deep understanding of governance processes and long-term planning.

He said the President’s past political assertions and strategies have often translated into tangible outcomes, reinforcing perceptions of consistency between vision and execution.

From the perspective of the BAT Ideological Group, Atoyebi described the administration’s trajectory as the product of preparation, experience and an ideology anchored on reform-driven governance.

He said difficult decisions taken in the present are intended to secure long-term stability and institutional strength.

Looking ahead, Atoyebi expressed optimism about the country’s direction beyond 2025, citing expectations around enhanced security architecture, improved welfare for security personnel, expanded support for agriculture, rural infrastructure development, access to finance and increased delivery of affordable housing.

He said such expectations are rooted in the administration’s policy documents and reform agenda, rather than speculation, adding that early indicators suggest a gradual rebuilding of confidence in governance.

Atoyebi concluded that while history will ultimately assess the administration’s legacy, current trends point to a leadership approach driven by ideology, competence and structured planning, with outcomes that are beginning to validate earlier projections.