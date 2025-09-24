Tinubu’s Place In History

History will be kind to President Bola Tinubu for courageously restoring the teaching of history in Nigerian primary and secondary schools, after over 15 long years of deliberate collective amnesia that left a generation of citizens empty. Tinubu spoke through a directive to the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, who issued a statement announcing the good news.

History as a subject was expunged from the curriculum in the 2009/2010 academic session. This is a positive development that should foster national cohesion.

It will also wipe away the lies of the past. It is a shame that while young Americans are exposed early enough to the history of their dear country, the case in Nigeria is different. Many Nigerians do not know that there was a Civil War between 1967 and 1970.

Some of the senior citizens who witnessed the war have also lived in denial for a long time. We dare say that this was as a result of a deliberate policy by forces, within and outside the country, to keep people in the dark about what transpired during that dark period of national development.

By restoring history, the President has taken a bold and commendable step. A visit to any United States Embassy begins with history. US diplomats will hand out books on American history through the United States Information Service (USIS).

That is an important arm of the mission and chooses a vantage location. When Lagos was the capital of Nigeria, the USIS office was away from Eleke Crescent on Victoria Island.

The Americans chose a place close to Tafawa Balewa Square and Onikan, not far from King’s College and the Defence Headquarters. It was a bold statement and in the 1980s, one prominent face there was Claudia Anyaso, an American, married to a Nigerian. In the United States, the national motto: ‘One Out of Many’ means a lot.

The story is different in Nigeria where citizens sing ‘United We Stand’. America is different because leaders have been able to manage the different cultures and people that formed the union.

One big event bedevilling the Nigerian nation is the January 15, 1966 coup. It has continued to shake the foundations of the country, for the simple reason that the truth is known but continues to be twisted.

There is more to that sad plot than the Federal Government is willing to accept. The truth is that a group of young Nigeria Army majors, decided on their own, within their very limited and jaundiced circle, to end the First Republic.

Nearly all the leaders of that plot were Igbo. And their objective was to release the Opposition leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a Yoruba, from Calabar prison.

It was a stupid coup that cost the lives of prominent Nigerians. Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa, lost his life. Two of the Four Premiers were killed. Curiously, the two survivors were Igbo. While Sir Ahmadu Bello of the Northern Region and Chief Ladoke Akintola, were murdered, Dr. Michael Okpara of the Eastern Region and Chief Dennis Osadebey of the Midwest Region escaped death.

Top military officers were killed. Five were from the North. Brig. Zakari Maimalari, Cols. Kuru Mohammed, Abogo Largema, and Yakubu Pam, died alongside two from the West, Brig. Samuel Ademulegun and Raphael Sodeinde. The only Igbo officer, who lost his life, was Col. Arthur Unegbe.

There was anger all over the North. The counter coup that followed on July 29, 1966 was more gruesome. Igbo officers were murdered in different military formations around the country. It did not end there. People of Igbo extraction, young and old, born and unborn, were targeted and by September 1966, over 300,000 lives were gone.

This is where history should play a role. Those who fought the plotters were Igbo. The General Officer Commanding (GOC) Nigeria Army mustered troops in Lagos. In the North, Col. Emeka Ojukwu, commanding the 5th Battalion, Kano kept one of the ring leaders, Chukwuma Nzeogwu in check. And when Nzeogwu proved tough, psychology was applied.

Col. Alexander Madiebo, his senior, moved in with words to stop an attack on Kano where Ojukwu remained in control. Col. Conrad Nwawo, a man dear to Nzeogwu’s heart, was flown in from the United Kingdom to talk the plotter into laying down his arms.

The place of history here is to determine that the bloody January 15 mutineers did not represent any ethnic agenda. They were simply on their own.

It is difficult to explain why a small group of Igbo majors would plan to topple a government that had Igbo men as President, Senate President and Army Chief. This false narrative has lingered uncontrollably, leading to war and creating national disequilibrium. There are many other distortions, from June 12 to Boko Haram.

The Kanuri have not been crucified over the activities of Boko Haram, because the terrorists do not represent them. In a similar vein, not all Fulani are ‘killer herdsmen’. President Tinubu deserves full honours for bringing back our history.

If we did not produce men like Kenneth Dike, Jacob Ade-Ajayi, Tekena Tamuno and Bala Usman, the story of Mungo Park discovering the source of the River Niger would not be erased. And Kings like Jaja and Ovonramwen would not be celebrated today.