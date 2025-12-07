Tinubu’s Piteous Ambassador-nominees

There has hardly been any major policy pronouncement or action by the President Bola Tinubu administration that has not been trailed with confusion and controversies.

From his ill-digested fuel subsidy removal and floatation of the national currency without any fallback option on his first day in office, through the belated appointment of ministers that turned out an assembly of failed politicians, to the recent original amnesty granted to drug barons, murders and other shades of criminals, virtually all the activities of the President have been dotted with question marks.

For a man who was elaborately touted as a master strategist and astute head-hunter before coming to office, his consistent flipflops have only shown that he must have been overrated. You will therefore, not blame Nigerians for raising issues with some of the 100 ambassadorial nominees the president forwarded to the Senate for confirmation.

The lists came in three batches of three, 32 and lately, 65 nominees. More may still be in the offing. For one, the lists were long in coming more than two years after his inauguration. When they eventually came, it was a dampener; an anti-climax.

Rather than comprising men and women of honour and proven integrity, the rolls were heavily tainted with failed politicians and clowns fit for the theatre and palace jesting but certainly not for the high offices of ambassadors or high commissioners. In simple definition, an ambassador is a representative of his country’s government in a foreign country or at an international organization.

A high commissioner is a representative of his country in a commonwealth nation. He carries the same weight and prestige as an ambassador. Both promote friendly relations, negotiate with foreign governments, and project their nation’s interests, policies, and viewpoints.

An ambassador or high commissioner protects nationals of his home country, promotes trade and cultural exchange with the receiving state, and reports on political and economic developments in the host country. He is a sovereign of sort; hence he is accorded the full rights and privileges of a president or head of state.

The representative aspect of the assignment is the main function of an ambassador. The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR) of 1961, an international treaty that defines a framework for diplomatic relations between independent countries, states these roles succinctly.

In our International Law and Diplomacy Class at the University of Jos, we were taught that an ambassador or high commissioner is a reflection of the person or thinking of the appointing president or head of government. That is why it is easy to determine the character and philosophy of a president by the class and caliber of individuals he sends to other countries to represent him.

Could that be what is playing out in the rancorous crowd that President Bola Tinubu has cobbled together as those that would act as his eyes and ears in other countries? Could it also be a case of show me your friends and I will tell you who you are? Perhaps, only Tinubu knows the answer.

But a look at some of the nominees, speaks to the understanding or lack of it that the President places on that critical aspect of international relations. In plain terms, he has again fluffed a glaring chance of getting it right for once.

Take Professor Mahmood Yakubu, former national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for instance. Going by academic attainments, he looks good for the offer. With a first-class degree in History from the University of Sokoto (now Usmanu Danfodiyo University), a master’s degree in international relations, from Wolfson College, Cambridge and doctorate degree in Nigerian history from the University of Oxford, Yakubu looks good on paper.

But that is where it ends. Any other thing is a cocktail of perfidy and deceit. The February 25, 2023 presidential election which he supervised, stands out as the most fraudulent and manipulated election in the history of Nigeria. It was an outing that saw the hopes by Nigerians for enthroning enduring democratic culture dashed.

Before the election date, Yakubu had pranced about beating his chest that the days of rigging in Nigeria’s electoral process were over. He had particularly flaunted the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV), as safeguards against manipulation.

But on the fateful day, it became glaring that he was not prepared to keep to the promises. Rather, Yakubu and his team in INEC showed that they were accomplices in compromising the poll. Obviously disappointed Nigerians, especially the youths, have since that odious outing, vowed never to participate in subsequent polls in the country.

Is it a man that exhibited such level of betrayal on a national assignment that is now being packaged for export to the outside world as face of Nigeria?

Even if, as it is known, he worked from the answers for Tinubu and therefore expected to be rewarded, are there no other ways of doing so, rather than further exposing the country to ridicule before civilised communities? There is also the former Minister for Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who thrives on nothing other than ethnic recriminations and shameless bigotry