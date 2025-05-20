Tinubu’s Participation At Pope’s Inauguration Shows Religious Tolerance –Clerics

Share

Two clerics, Prof. Amidu Sanni, Chief Imam, Lagos State University, and Pastor Charles Ighele of the Holy Spirit Mission Church, Ikeja, have described President Bola Tinubu’s presence at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration mass as a demonstration of religious tolerance.

The clerics spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos. NAN reports that Tinubu, a Muslim, on Sunday, joined other world leaders to participate in the inauguration mass at St. Peter’s Square, Rome.

Sanni said Nigerians should embrace President Tinubu’s religious liberalism and statesmanship to foster unity. According to him, Tinubu’s participation in the onehour mass was encouraging.

Sanni said: “As a Muslim, President Tinubu demonstrated the fundamental quality of Islamic liberalism, inclusivism and statesmanship.

“He also held a closeddoor meeting with the Nigerian Conference of Catholic Cardinals at the end of the inauguration, when he assured them of his readiness to always support their cause.

“He also appealed to the cardinals to join efforts at making our diversity to enhance our unity.” Commenting, Ighele said he was not surprised that Tinubu was present at the inauguration in Rome.

According to the bishop, Tinubu’s wife, Remi, is a known Christian. “A man who has not prevented his wife from her church attendance should be appreciated. We should appreciate the president for this.

“His being in Rome for the Pope’s inauguration should be applauded by all. It shows his level of religious tolerance.

“As a preacher of the Word of God, I believe that we should praise someone when the person does what is good. “I am not a Catholic but I was happy seeing him on television among other leaders,” he said.

Share