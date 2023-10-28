Tinubu’s Painful Reforms Necessary For Rebuilding Nigeria – Minister

Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation on Friday admitted that the economic reforms embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu-led Government may be tough and painful but they are the necessary foundations for the growth and prosperity every Nigerian deserve.

The minister who spoke at a press briefing on the backdrop of the Supreme Court judgement called on Nigerians to be patient with President Tinubu, saying that the reforms were carried out for the good of all parties to provide the groundwork for Nigerians to enjoy wealth and economic growth.

Speaking further, the minister assured them that the suffering they were experiencing would pass in no time.

According to him, the Petroleum Industry Act of 2021’s elimination of the petrol subsidy would free up large sums of money for state and federal governments to spend on public works projects and citizen welfare initiatives.

He said the purpose of harmonising the foreign exchange regulation was to seal gaps that had been repeatedly exploited, resulting in billions of dollars being lost.

Idris in an interview with Newsmen said, “The combined impact of these reforms, no doubt, has produced pain for many of our citizens, which the President and the administration have never shied away from acknowledging. No serious government seeks to inflict burdens on its people.

We are very clear in explaining that these pains being felt are a short-term sacrifice to make for the kind of country that we want and that we deserve.”

He outlined some of the efforts so far made in the short and medium term, including the monthly provisional wage increment of N35,000 for six months, establishment of an Infrastructure Support Fund for states to invest in critical areas that would create an enabling environment for businesses; launch of a N100bn CNG bus rollout programme to deliver CNG-powered buses and establishment of a presidential committee to drive implementation