Tinubu’s New Year Speech Self-Serving – PDP

Share

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the New Year speech of President Bola Tinubu as self-satisfying and said it showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government is unconcerned with the hardship Nigerians are going through as a result of the ill-implemented policies and mismanagement of resources under the administration.

PDP in a statement by National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said

President Tinubu’s New Year speech did not articulate any specific direction for the nation or proffer a solution to the myriad of problems caused by APC’s misrule.

“President Tinubu’s speech again underlines APC’s insensitivity to the anguish of Nigerians by failing to present any definite policy roadmap towards reducing the price of petroleum products, addressing the widespread hunger in the land and revamping our ailing productive sector,” the party stated.

It added that the speech did not articulate any solution-based direction for the critical sectors such as electricity, oil and gas, road infrastructure, and food production among other areas that are fundamental to the wellbeing of citizens.

“It was also pathetically devoid of a precise plan to address unemployment through strategic investment to stimulate multisectoral small and medium scale enterprises in the country,” PDP noted.

According to the party, if indeed the APC administration has the interest of Nigerians at heart, “the New Year address would have made definite pronouncements on the price of fuel especially given that with a deft, transparent and innovative management of resources, economic potentials, comparative advantage, national refining capacity and effective policing of our borders, Nigerians should not pay more than N350 per litre for petrol within the country.”

The party noted that from the speech, the Tinubu-led APC administration lacked the expected patriotic commitment as well as the required capacity, competence and skills to effectively harness and manage the resources of the nation for the good of the citizens.

“Moreover, President Tinubu’s claim in the speech that Nigerians placed their confidence in him as their president is ludicrous and shows that he is disconnected from the reality of his abysmal perception among Nigerians.

“Mr President must realise that Nigerians have lost faith in his administration, they have since moved on and are eagerly waiting for the next round of election that will mark the end of the nightmare which the APC represents to our nation,” it added.

The party advised President Tinubu to redeem his image by ending the insensitivity of his administration, listening to Nigerians and getting more committed and focused on the purpose of governance which is the welfare and security of the people.

Share

Please follow and like us: