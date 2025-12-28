Tinubu’s New Supporters Nowhere In 2023 – Wike

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, has taken a swipe at politicians, who now support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting they were nowhere to be found in 2023.

Wike, who spoke yesterday, at the country home of Chibudom Nwuche, the Chairman, South-South Development Commission, SSDC, and erstwhile Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, also described himself as the most insulted politician in the country, after Tinubu.

The event was the thanksgiving service of Nwuche and his family at Ochigba community in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The FCT’s minister’s comment is a veiled reference to the remarks made recently by Governor Siminalayi Fubara, who has pledged to mobilise his supporters to work for the reelection of Tinubu come 2027.

Two out of the senators from Rivers State in the National Assembly have defected to the All Progressives Congress, (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as well as six Reps members, who were once loyal to Wike.

Wike added that his support for Tinubu has remained stable, stressing the need for the agreement he reached with Fubara to be implemented. Wike, who met with political leaders of the LGA said: “We have never wavered in our support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Let me tell you, after President Bola Tinubu, the next most abused politician is me. “Why are they abusing me? Because they know agreement is what?

When we have agreed on something, let’s implement it.” Meanwhile, the Chairman, South-South Development Commission, SSDC, and erstwhile Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, pledged his support and other political leaders in Rivers State for Wike.