Tinubu’s new service chiefs: Hope, expectation, burden of performance

Dear Editor,

When President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the appointment of new service chiefs last week, it marked another major reshuffle at the top of Nigeria’s defence hierarchy and perhaps, a turning point in the country’s long-running battle against insecurity.

The appointments, which took effect immediately, were not just routine bureaucratic changes; they symbolized a critical test of the administration’s promise to restore peace, order, and stability across Nigeria’s troubled regions.

Their appointments followed weeks of speculation about an imminent change in military leadership amid growing public concern over worsening security challenges. For President Tinubu, this decision could define his administration’s security legacy.

Since taking office, he has repeatedly emphasized that security remains his top priority. However, the reality across many parts of the country paints a grim picture. Banditry continues to ravage the North-West; Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents still pose threats in the North-East; and incidents of kidnapping and communal violence persist in the North Central and southern regions.

The president’s challenge, therefore, lies not just in appointing new commanders but in ensuring they deliver results where their predecessors struggled. Public reaction to the appointments has been cautiously optimistic. Many Nigerians welcome the changes as long overdue.

Civil society groups and security experts have, however, urged the government to complement the new leadership with reforms that address welfare issues among rank-and-file soldiers. Beyond structural reforms, another major test will be the government’s ability to manage public perception and rebuild trust in the military.

Over the years, reports of human rights violations and alleged corruption have strained relations between the armed forces and civilians. Analysts argue that Tinubu’s service chiefs must work to restore public confidence through transparency, professionalism, and closer collaboration with communities affected by conflict.

The timing of the reshuffle has also stirred political interpretations. Coming barely weeks after rumours of a foiled coup attempt, some believe the move was designed to reassert civilian control over the military and prevent internal dissent.

The presidency, however, insists that the appointments are purely strategic and aimed at achieving greater efficiency and discipline within the armed forces. As the dust settles, what remains clear is that Nigeria’s security problems are deep-rooted and multifaceted.

The new service chiefs will need not only courage but also innovation—leveraging technology, intelligence, and diplomacy to complement brute force. The nation’s future stability will depend largely on how well they synchronize their efforts, sustain troop morale, and win the confidence of Nigerians who, for years, have lived under the shadow of fear.

In the end, President Tinubu’s gamble on a new generation of military leaders could either redefine his administration’s success or become another episode in the cycle of leadership changes without meaningful impact.

For now, Nigerians are watching, waiting, and hoping that this new dawn in military leadership brings the long-awaited peace the country so desperately deserves. Harris is a 300 Level student of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.

Spreading fire of insecurity in Nigeria and the Sahel

Dear Editor,

Across Nigeria and the wider Sahel region, insecurity has evolved into a complex humanitarian and political crisis that now threatens the very existence of communities and the stability of entire nations. What began more than a decade ago as a violent insurgency in northeast Nigeria has now transformed into an interlinked web of terrorism, banditry, and communal conflicts. These overlapping threats have created a corridor of instability stretching from Lake Chad through northern Nigeria and across Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. In Nigeria, states such as Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa remain at the center of the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgencies. Despite numerous military offensives and government claims of “technical victory,” attacks on rural communities continue unabated. Insurgents ambush military convoys, kidnap civilians, and loot villages, leaving behind destruction and despair. Millions of Nigerians have been displaced, while humanitarian workers face increasing danger in conflict zones. The crisis has gradually spread to the northwest, where heavily armed bandits have turned entire regions into zones of terror. From Zamfara to Katsina, from Kaduna to Niger State, villages have been attacked for ransom, cattle, or revenge. Thousands have been killed, while many more have been forced to flee their ancestral lands. The line between insurgents and criminals has become blurred, with many groups adopting ideological justifications to legitimize their violent acts. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s porous borders have made the situation even more complex. Arms smuggling, human trafficking, and cross-border movement of militants have become common. The instability in neighboring countries like Niger and Chad contributes directly to Nigeria’s own security challenges. The Sahel belt is now a battlefield of competing armed factions, militias, and extremists, many of whom are linked to international terrorist networks. Beyond the immediate violence, insecurity has devastated local economies and disrupted social life. Princess Jane Simon writes from the Department of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri.

Do we really need military coup in Nigeria?

Dear Editor,

There are strong indications that the top military personnel might be secretly planning with some other aggrieved politicians to overthrow this government, following the incessant killing of innocent Nigerians every day. Recently, Nigerians, including this writer, read it online that the Army has arrested 16 soldiers over the allegation of planning to overthrow the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Director of Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, has debunked the news story of planning to topple the government of the said President Tinubu as false, and it should be taken with a pinch of salt. We all know that many rumours are false, some can be based on partial truth.

For me, the presidency should implement mass surveillance on its top military personnel to prevent future coups in Nigeria. The question to ask is this:

Do we really need a military coup in Nigeria now? I will say NO. I want to say this without mincing words that anyone among the Nigerian top military personnel who is secretly planning or thinking of taking us back by staging a coup in Nigeria to topple this government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be caught redhanded and charged with treason.

Another question to ask is this: Can a coup rumour turn out to be true? Yes. This is the reason why the presidency should begin to monitor its high-ranking military personnel and some other aggrieved politicians. Nigerians are publicly complaining of hunger and insecurity to the presidency daily, but no positive response to date.

If an average Nigerian writes an article out of anger and hunger to express his feelings to the government that doesn’t care about his welfare, the authorities will threaten the said Nigerian with arrest and prosecution. The Nigerian Army should continue with its fight against bandits, kidnappers, and other criminals terrorizing this nation.

Any soldier who wishes to rule us is expected to go and retire and join politics. Nigeria is not Burkina Faso, where Military personnel can easily take over the government. President Bola Tinubu should emulate former president Olusegun Obasanjo by retiring some Military Generals who may think of planning to overthrow his government.

This coup rumour is expected to serve as a serious warning to President Tinubu to change his tactics with Nigerians. The comments made by Nigerians regarding this ongoing coup rumour online are not favourable to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

I took my time to read all the comments made by Nigerians online, and I was not happy when some were calling for a coup. Let’s speak against the military coup in Nigeria. Jimoh Mumin writes from Ibadan, Oyo State via jimomumin@yahoo.com.

How can we stop fake travel agents from issuing fake visas to Nigerians?

Dear Editor, Is Nigeria a fake country? No. I am a Nigerian. Nigeria is not a fake nation because it is blessed with limitless resources. Our president and the state governors, including lawmakers, are genuine. The menace of fake travel agents in Nigeria to dupe unsuspecting members of the public is worrisome.

Many unemployed Nigerian graduates are anxious to travel abroad for a better life, driven by economic hardships, lack of opportunities, and to pursuit of better living conditions and career prospects.

Nigerian citizens eager to travel abroad are frequently targeted by fraudulent travel agents who collect money and provide fake visas to them, leading to disappointment and financial loss upon discovery at various official embassies in Nigeria.

I want to use this medium to call on the interior minister, Mr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to set up a committee that will be saddled with the responsibility of flushing out the fake travel agents in Nigeria.

The problem of fake visas is a persistent issue, and it is the duty of the Federal Government of Nigeria to protect its citizens from such fraud. Nigerians are being defrauded by travel agents daily.

The applicants who want to travel abroad must be told to exercise extreme caution. They are expected to verify information with officials of Nigerian immigration services and ensure that they are dealing with legitimate agencies.

The presidency must also be told to fix our economy to discourage average Nigerian youths from leaving the country for abroad to seek greener pastures. There should be mass arrests of fake travel agents in Nigeria.

If this is done by the government with all sincerity, the fake travel agents will surely become a thing of the past. A stitch in time saves nine. The time to act for the presidency is now. There are many pending criminal cases against the fake travel agents who issued fake visas for Nigerians in some of our Magistrate and High courts in Nigeria, while some are still pending at our various Police stations. Mumin Esq. writes from Ibadan, Oyo State.

Injury to one injury to all

Dear Editor,

I saw this sentence first on a vehicle owned by a labour union. One of the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) reechoed it some weeks back, in relation to the steps the Federal Government intends to take against the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

NLC has declared full support for ASUU and to take action if the FG causes ASUU members any injury. There is an important question in Nigeria: Why are Local Government Areas, states, and the federal government subjected to hardships, being subjected to diseases and death due to non-payment of their entitlements?

There seems to be no unions, others to take action nationwide on their behalf, to come to their aid. House of Assembly members at the State and both the House of Representatives and the Senate hardly show concern. Are retirees no more Nigerians?

Are state and local government area retirees no more human beings? Do some governors, who refuse to pay retirees, thereby sentencing them to diseases, incapacitation, and death right? Jimoh Ayo writes from Minna, Niger State.