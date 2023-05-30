Tinubu’s New Economic Policies Will Tackle Insecurity, Unemployment – APC Chieftain

…Lauds New President in taking a courageous step on subsidy removal

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Chief Segun Ajibulu has expressed optimism about the proposed reforms in key sectors of the economy as planned for stipulations by the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He stated that the proposition will tackle the malaise of insecurity and unemployment currently bedevilling the progress and advancement of the nation.

Speaking on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital at the sideline of the Tinubu/Shettima’s inauguration as President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the Eagle Square on Monday, Ajubulu maintained that the brilliant economy policies with the total removal of the Petrol Subsidy would fast track economic prosperity and renewed hope.

Ajibulu, a former Senatorial aspirant commended the security agencies for ensuring a peaceful and hitch-free transition urging the new administration to hit the ground running ..

The APC chieftain and the leader of the SouthWest Professionals promised the support of his members to the new administration, stressing Nigerians in the diaspora shall be willing to collaborate with Tinubu’s government.

While commending President Tinubu for taking a courageous step on Subsidy removal, he also urged his administration to move against potential economic saboteurs who may want to take advantage of the new policy to inflict hardship on innocent Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to be patient with the new administration over the temporary hardship that may accompany the implementation of some of these reforms.

According to him, “Tinubu’s resolve to complaints about multiple taxations and various anti-investment inhibitions.was commendable.”

On economy revamping, Ajibulu lauded the initiative of the Tinubu administration in targeting higher GDP growth and significantly reducing unemployment.

” I want to use the medium to rejoice with Tinubu and Senator Shettima on their successful Inauguration as President and Vice President respectively. I equally want to thank Nigerians for voting and believing in the capacity of the two great personalities to lead them.

” For me, the total removal of fuel subsidy is long overdue and we are happy that the new administration has taken the bold step to do away with it.

“But the report reaching us from across the country indicated that fuel Scarcity had resurfaced. This is a pure act of sabotage and President Tinubu must act fast to nip it in the bud before the opposition takes advantage of the situation to unleash mayhem on the nation. ”

” Let’s keep on supporting the new administration by offering good suggestions and prayers that would make it succeed. The task is, no doubt enormous but trusting in God, we believe in the capacity of the two patriotic leaders to effect the positive change.” Ajibulu said.