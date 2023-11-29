Tinubu’s N27.5trn 2024 Budget Proposal, Deceitful – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had described the N27.5 trillion budget proposed by President Bola Tinubu for the 2024 fiscal year, as deceitful.

The party warned that if passed by the National Assembly, it would further plunge the nation into more economic depression and hopelessness.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the budget is devoid of “concrete mechanisms to revive the economy, create jobs, address the comatose manufacturing and productive sectors, human capital development deficiencies and depleting life expectancy of Nigeria citizens.

“The 2024 budget is filled with heavily padded figures, duplicated items, and several false statistics including claims of the global increase in inflation rate as an excuse for an impending excruciating increase in taxes and interest rate to the detriment of our productive sector.”

The party said the budget is meant to satisfy the luxury appetite of the presidency and All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders, “which is predicated and expected to be funded from multilateral and bilateral foreign loans and increased taxes on Nigerians.”

According to the PDP, the 2024 budget proposal is designed to further mortgage Nigeria as a nation and strangulate the already impoverished Nigerians.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

“The budget framework with respect to recurrent expenditure vote of N9.9 trillion, capital expenditure vote of N8.7 trillion and N8.25 trillion for debt services is unsustainable and unrealizable in view of the stated outstanding debt and proposed borrowing which is targeted mainly to finance consumption, luxury appetite, and debt servicing.

“The lack of concrete and verifiable action plans to revive the manufacturing, energy, agricultural, and education sectors which are the main drivers of any economy is a pointer that the Tinubu-led APC government is bereft of ideas and completely disconnected from the reality of life being faced by Nigerians.

“It is of grave concern that the president in the budget speech stated that his government has ‘adopted a naira to US dollar exchange rate of N750 per US dollar for 2024’.

“This is a clear admission of failure, incapacity, and lack of direction by the APC administration to manage and grow the economy in such a way as to strengthen the national currency, productivity, and competitiveness in the global market.

“It has further confirmed that the numerous promises by the president and officials of his government asserting a monetary policy to strengthen the naira have been a deceptive ploy which is consistent with the APC in the past eight and half years,” PDP stated.

It added that by adopting a defeatist N750 per US dollar exchange rate, President Tinubu has further plunged the Nigerian economy into the abyss, weakened the productive sector, and wrecked the purchasing power of Nigerians and the capacity of the youths to be creative.

The party noted that it would be almost impossible for small and medium enterprises as well as startups to access capital under such a suffocating budget.

PDP stated that every responsible leadership strives to work and defend its national currency, but said it is unfortunate that the Tinubu-led government has surrendered the nation’s currency and pride to the whims and caprices of market forces.

The party maintained that with transparent, honest, and innovative management of resources and economic potentials, the nation’s economy will witness a rapid turn-around and the naira strengthened to its value of below N200 per US dollar bequeathed by the PDP to the APC in 2015

“This 2024 budget as presented by President Tinubu therefore represents hopelessness for Nigerians.

“It is pathetic that the president whose main duty is to provide for the security and welfare of Nigerians as provided for in Section 14 (2) (b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) could present a budget that is not geared towards the attainment of that constitutional duty imposed on him,” PDP regretted.

It called on the National Assembly, pursuant to its constitutional duty under Sections 80, 81, and 82 of the 1999 Constitution, to reject the 2024 budget as presented and “use its legislative powers to disassemble the budget and make provisions that are critical and pivotal to the growth of the economy and the welfare of Nigerians.”