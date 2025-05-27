Tinubu’s Mother Qur’an Competition Not Political – Lado

Share

Senator Bashir Lado, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Senate Matters and Convener of the Grand Qur’an Recitation Competition in memory of the late Abibatu Mogaji Tinubu, has clarified that the programme is neither political nor related to the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking at the event held at the Meena Events Center in Kano, Senator Lado emphasized that the initiative is a spiritual tribute to a woman known for her devotion to Islam and her contributions to commerce.

“This initiative is not a political gathering, nor is it tied to any campaign or partisan agenda. It is a tribute to a woman whose life was defined by her faith and her impact on the Nigerian business landscape,” Lado stated.

He noted that the competition, which commenced on April 21, 2025, attracted over 4,400 male and female Qur’an reciters from all 44 Local Government Areas of Kano State.

Ten participants were selected from each LGA, bringing the total to 440 contestants who progressed to the zonal stage.

“These contestants are competing in five recitation categories: Juz 2, Juz 10, Juz 20, Juz 40, and Juz 60. Following a rigorous selection process, 30 finalists were chosen from each of the five zones, making up 150 state-level finalists—75 males and 75 females,” he said.

Senator Lado added that the competition would culminate in a Grand Finale scheduled for Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the Meena Events Center, Kano.

He further disclosed that the event would feature distinguished Islamic scholars and judges from Algeria and Al-Azhar University, one of the most prestigious Islamic institutions in the world.

“Their presence underscores the international significance and credibility of this competition,” he said.

Justifying the choice of Kano as the host, Senator Lado said the state remains a beacon of Islamic learning and Qur’anic excellence, having produced globally renowned reciters such as Gwani Hafiz Muhammad Danbirni (1st place, Dubai 2003) and Gwani Muhammad Sani Lawan (2nd place, Saudi Arabia 2005), among others.

“This competition is a celebration of motherhood, faith, and enduring legacy. We hope it inspires a renewed commitment to learning, unity, and excellence across the nation,” Lado concluded.

Share