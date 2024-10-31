Share

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate Matters, Sen. Basheer Lado has said that the latest ministers cleared by the Senate reflected the President’s responsiveness to the aspirations of Nigerians.

In a press release made a available to newsmen, Lado commended the President of the Senate, Dr Godswill Akpabio for his uncommon professionalism in steering the screening exercise of the seven ministerial nominees.

He also acknowledged the leadership of the Senate and the distinguished Senators for the prompt and thorough confirmation process in actualizing Mr President’s vision.

Lado commended President Bola Tinubu on the quality of Minister’s he has selected, as it underscored the President’s commitment to addressing Nigeria’s pressing needs and driving economic revitalization.

The Minister’s were carefully chosen based on expertise, wealth of knowledge and extensive experience, equipping them to make impactful changes across key sectors, he said.

“The appointment of these ministers demonstrates President Tinubu’s responsiveness to the aspirations of Nigerians and his commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to the citizenry.

This selection also reflects President Tinubu’s dedication to fostering national unity, peaceful co-existence, and social harmony, building a foundation for a more vibrant and inclusive Nigeria,” he stressed.

