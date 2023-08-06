Tinubu’s Ministerial List Is Unexciting, Says Dr. Oisamoje

24 years after the rebirth of democracy in Nigeria, the country is at the crossroads as the people are confronted with a list of political, economic and social challenges. In this chat, Dr. Felix Oisamoje, Communications Scholar and Regional Director, Christian Broadcasting Network, tells ONWUKA NZESHI that the leadership is the key challenge of the country

What are your thoughts on poor leadership in Africa?

If you look at the crop of people we have in positions of authority today, you’ll agree with me that there are only a few leaders among them. That is why when I look at the people in government, I personally do not refer to them as leaders. I refer to them as peo- ple in power because that is what they are.

Like I said, if you’re in power, that position gives you authority. When you’re a true leader, you don’t need to cajole; you don’t need to coerce people; they are ready to follow you and die. When you read the articles in the papers, you will be told that the problem of Africa is poverty; the problem of Africa is illiteracy and the problem of Africa is hunger. But those things are not the problems; those things are symptoms of the problem.

The problem is the lack of leadership and I’m saying that the day we get the leadership question right, those problems would be solved. It is like the human being, when you have a headache, that headache is not the problem but the symptoms. Headache is not a disease; it is the symptom.

You don’t treat the headache, you treat the problem itself. The day we get our leadership problem right, the poverty will go and the problem of illiteracy will go. Why are we having poverty? It is because we have leaders who don’t think about the people. Look at what has happened between May 29 and now.

The purchasing power of the average Nigerian has been wiped out as a result of bad economic policies. Is that what leadership is supposed to do? When I say this people think that I am against the removal of fuel subsidy. I’m not advocating for the retention of subsidy but for you to remove the subsidy that you know will have a negative impact on the purchasing power of the ordinary man on the street, you needed to have come up with a policy that would ameliorate the problem that the people would have.

You cannot just come out and announce that the subsidy is gone without a policy statement on your plans to cushion the pains on the people. The money the government is going to save as a result of the removal of subsidy, how is it going to be spent? Such things should have been spelt out as you remove the subsidy.

So as far as I’m concerned, it was just a political statement which is not expected from a leader. A leader should think about the people before taking critical decisions. Yes, it is good to remove the subsidy but before deciding to take it away, you need to think about the impact of the policy on the people.

What can I, as a leader, do to ensure that the removal of subsidy does not lead to more hardship on the people? If they had thought about all these, the speech that President Bola Tinubu made on May 29, would have been more encompassing. So when you look at the thing in totality, being in a position only gives you a position of authority, it doesn’t necessarily make you a leader.

What must we do as a country to redirect our developmental trajectory such that we begin to produce good leaders?

What we need to do is what the Institute of Leadership and Development Communications (ILDC) has just started today and that is to groom leaders. One quality of a good leader is that he is patriotic and patriotism is not about mouthing it. It is not about saying – I love Nigeria.

No. It is not something you say but something you do. When you do those things, people will see and tell you that you’re patriotic and you love your country. So when we build leaders, we should build people who are patriotic and therefore want to see the overall progress of the country wherever they find themselves. That is the way forward. We need to start building patriotic leaders for our country.

How serious is the lack of leadership in Nigeria?

One of our past leaders in the 1970s, General Yakubu Gowon did say that ‘money is not the problem of Nigeria but how to spend it.’ That was a manifestation of a leadership problem because a leader is supposed to have a vision for his country and his people. When you have a vision it is not for today or the immediate.

A vision is supposed to capture what you want your country to be in the next five years, 10 years or 20 years down the road. A visionary leader should be able to say that in 20, 30 or 50 years’ time, this is where I want Nigeria to look like. Based on that vision, you’re going to come back again and you’re going to put structures in place to make sure that that vision you have of Nigeria in 50 years’ time Nigeria and Nigerians will begin to work towards it.

When you do that in 50 years’ time, Nigeria will be there. I’ve not been to Dubai but I understand that that was what the Emir of Dubai did. When he started, he had his vision written down and hung on the wall of the palace. He put down his vision for Dubai and he said that in 50 years’ time, he would turn that desert into the tourist destination of the world.

What is Dubai today? A tourist destination of the world. Guess where it started? It started with a vision. Now give me one leader in Nigeria that has told you what their vision for Nigeria is. Can you think of any?

What about the Vision 2010 and Vision 2020 documents which the federal government had rolled out in the past?

You can come up with documents but documents don’t implement themselves. If you come up with a document and you do not have a vision, it is meaningless. Without a vision, you’re not going to put the necessary structures in place to actualise the vision. It’s just a document.

When you gather some people and ask them to come up with something and you call it Vision 2020, it is just a document. Having drawn up the document, what were the structures put in place to ensure that the visions encapsulated in those documents were achieved?

What’s your impression of the ministerial list President Bola Tinubu submitted to the National Assembly?

I think I should even be the one asking you what you think about that list. Does it give you hope? I looked at that list this morning and I said: Oh, my God, we are back to square one. Go and look at the list and you will understand what I am saying. It’s a recycling of the same people who have put us in the mess that we are in right now.

I just saw about two or three names that I can say well, maybe they should be there. But let’s wait and see the portfolio that would be given to them because sometimes it is not that we have not as if we have not had some good people in the corridors of power, but how their capacities are utilised.

For instance, when you have someone from the academia and you put him in a ministry that he has no aptitude for, what do you expect him to do? He is just going to be there approving things and pushing files because you have not put him where he can use his expertise to bring blessing to the country. That’s my concern.

Some critics have blamed the leadership problem in Nigeria on our leadership recruitment process. Do you agree?

There’s something about leadership. A lot of times, the quality of leadership is defined by the quality of the followership because you can never find a leader without the followers. There is a Chinese proverb that says: ‘Be careful if you’re leading and nobody is following. You’re not leading; you’re only taking a stroll.’

The reason for this is that it is the followership that gives credence to leadership. So if within the populace, everybody is thinking about how to share the national cake, then during the selection process you would not put the parameters in place to ensure that the leaders you select are not people who just want to go there to share the national cake rather than those who want to go there to work and serve the people. Remember that another word for leadership is service.

A leader has to serve the people. If the person is not going to serve the people and you put him there, you will get the result you deserve. So when you look at the pool of people where our leaders come from, we can only assemble what we have because even the people are thinking like the people they are complaining about.

So what do you expect those leaders to do? They will do exactly what you are seeing now. So we need to have a process through which we can select the right people.

Nigeria is regarded as the giant of Africa but are we really the giant in the area of leadership on the continent?

I don’t think we are at the moment, because if we are the giant of Africa, we won’t be where we are now. Some years ago, our economy was number one in Africa but we are no longer the number one. Some years ago, when you talk about the poverty capital of the world, you don’t make reference to Nigeria, but today, Nigeria is the poverty capital of the world. Is that how to be the giant?

Each administration that comes tries hard to jettison the programmes and policies of its predecessor, even when they are from the same party. So we don’t have continuity of government programmes and policies. If we really had leadership, a new government should be able to review the programmes of its predecessor and build on them rather than charting entirely new policy directions.

We should be consolidating on whatever little gains we make in any administration. If the next one comes, let it build on it and the next one build on it and so on.

Is this lack of continuity not a product of the absence of a common national vision?

Of course, that was what I was telling you earlier on the need for a leader to have a vision for his country. There’s really no identifiable national vision.

The government can get up and tell you something it wants to do and when it is gone, another government comes up with its own vision.

A leader should not be talking about what he wants to do when he is in power for four years. Good leaders make long term plans because it is their vision that should guide them.

Why are some African countries getting it right but Nigeria seems not to have found its bearing in leadership? Which countries have gotten it right in Africa?

May be Rwanda is the one you can point at as haven gotten it right. Paul Kagame is trying but dig deep and see what is happening there.

There are a lot of things happening that shouldn’t happen. But let’s be honest, the President of Rwanda is trying. In fact, if our own leaders have been doing half of what he has done in Rwanda, we won’t be here. But then, there are still problems in that country.

Is there a problem with our black skin or what?

I don’t know. How I wish I knew. Maybe it is a factor of the level of our development as a continent. I don’t know. I haven’t researched on why African or black people are where we are.

You mean why Africa is backward?

I won’t use the word backward. Why are we lagging behind when it comes to development? Let’s be honest, technology has a lot to do with modern development and the West is at an advantage. They are technologically advanced and you know the world is ruled by technology. He who controls technology, controls the world.

We have good potentials but because of lack of leadership, we have not gotten it right. If you travel all over the world, you’ll see how Nigerians are thriving outside Nigeria. You will be shocked. In my doctorate class in the United States, we were 65 when we started. Out of that 65 about 11 of us were Nigerians.

At the time we graduated only 25 people graduated; all the Nigerians graduated. It goes to show you the quality of the hu- man resources that we have in this country. We had a lot of Nigerians who were in Obama’s cabinet, I don’t know about now. There are a lot of Nigerians who have won elections into the parliament in the United Kingdom.

This shows we have a lot of people with the potential. But you will be surprised with what is happening at home. Most of those who have the expertise to take us out of the quagmire that we are in can’t come back to the country. There are many of such people at home here but they will never let them come near the corridors of power because those people have principles and will not want to compromise.

They would not want to participate in the “shar- ing of the national cake” and our regular politicians don’t want anybody like that who will spoil the show. Except you’re ready to play ball, share in the looting so that you don’t blow the whistle, they cannot accept you.

If you’re to set an agenda for the Tinubu government, what would it be?

Set a vision for Nigeria for the next 25 years or more. Show us the policies you have put in place to sustain the vision so that when you leave, the person that comes after you cannot truncate it because Nigerians won’t let him.

They won’t let him truncate it because they must have seen that in four years, what you have achieved is taking them closer to that vision. Of course, it has to be a shared vision. It is not your vision as a person; it has to be the vision of Nigerians. That for me is the agenda, if they will listen.

You received an award recently. What was it about?

I was given an award for Excellence in Media and by the way, I just came back from the United States where I got an international media award.

Are you from the academia or the media profession?

I work with the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) and lecture part time at the University. I’m doing my best in my little corner trying to build leaders and that is why I accepted the award because one of the things I think I can contribute to solving this problem is leadership education.

In 2007, I got an admission to do a PhD in Communications but I said to myself: ‘Well, is this really what we need?’ I deferred the admission and that really gave me an opportunity to reflect on it. Later, I wrote to the university and asked: Can you switch me to Leadership and Entrepreneurship instead of Communication?

They asked me to reapply. Some other person would have said: No. No. No. I don’t want to reapply. Just leave me with the Communications so that I can start my pro- gramme. But I started the process all over, paid a new application fee, got the admission and went in there.

In fact, it was when I started the leadership programme that my hunch on what is needed in Nigeria because I could see the true meaning of leadership and the gaps in our system.