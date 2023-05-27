Tinubu’s Ministerial List Causes Unease As Outgoing Govs Dominate

There appears to be some uneasy calm within the ranks of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with few days to the inauguration of the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu led government scheduled to take place in Abuja on Monday. The sense of unease according to sources is occasioned by a controversy over a ministerial list that has been purportedly drawn up by the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which many said has continued to draw the ire of some stakeholders.

Sources who spoke with Saturday Telegraph stated specifically that the list, which they (the sources) are privy to, is composed mainly of outgoing governors both within and outside the party. “There is a list that has been drawn up, compiled to be submitted to the 10th National Assembly when it is proclaimed by Asiwaju who has expressed his desire to submit it (the list) to the Assembly immediately after the proclamation.

You know that Asiwaju is not a man who likes to leave things undone when they have to be done,” the source who served at the Protocol Committee of the Presidential Campaign Council said. He added: “As I speak to you, he has a list which is only subject to some little tinkering if there is any need to before being presented to the Assembly for approval. I don’t know how the content leaked but some people within the party are not happy.”

A member of the party who also spoke on condition of anonymity said the list is too skewed in favour of outgoing governors leaving other important stakeholders out with many people accusing those who compiled the list as “being unduly biased against other stakeholders.”

The source said, “The compilers of the list ought to have waited for the inauguration of the President-elect before doing so. I’m not sure if the list itself has been accepted by Asiwaju from the feelers we are getting but the list which is currently flying around has caused so much rancour in the APC.”

Efforts to get in touch with one of the confidantes of Tinubu and the Legal Adviser of the campaign council, Mr. Babatunde Ogala, proved abortive as at the time of filing this report but another prominent member of the council from Lagos State dismissed such complaints. According to him, “What is wrong if Asiwaju rewards governors for the roles they played in his emergence as the president?

We were all witnesses to how they (the governors) mobilised delegates for him at the Presidential Convention and they ensured his electoral victory. “Political expediency suggests that there will always be pay compensation time for any good done by any individual or group.

This is the time. Come to think of it, what makes you believe that these governors are not competent enough to be appointed into the cabinet? Many of them are accomplished professionals who made their marks in their respective states,” the source added.