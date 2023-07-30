Tinubu’s Ministerial List: Assemblage Of Recycled, Anti-Democratic Politicians – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said that the ministerial list sent by President Bola Tinubu to the Senate for confirmation contained names of recycled and anti-democratic politicians who have nothing else to offer.

LP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said “Nigerians expected more quality, character, dynamic, and resulted-oriented” people to be on the list, but regretted that it contained names of “some failed and clueless politicians who have contributed to bringing Nigeria to its parlous condition.

“Some of these nominees played prominent anti-democratic roles in the previous administration, particularly since 2015, which saw the APC government fail in all its promises to Nigerians.”

The party also noted that the nominees are mainly cronies and lackeys of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, which it said, was meant to reward “servitude and blind discipleship.

“This list does not in any way reflect the enormous reservoir of talents, potentials, and resources Nigeria is known for.”

It wondered why the administration ignored the potentials of youths and technocrats that abound in the country, but instead, chose to appoint spent forces that have failed Nigeria in the past.

“A glance at the list exposes the absence of technocrats who usually form the nucleus or core policy implementers in any given government.

“Unfortunately, in their place are fawning politicians who may not be of any help in the needed efforts in salvaging and repositioning the country for effective delivery, given the socio-economic condition of the people…

“Assembling transactional and traditional politicians to man the government at this critical point would not give the expected result.

“The political class has failed Nigerians in the past and as the saying goes, we desire square pegs in square holes, but that is far from what we are being served.

“We earnestly hoped that there would have been more young people who would be part of the government.

“At this point in our history, we need people with a track record, young people with energy who can transverse the country, think out of the box, and think all through the night without sleeping, to be able to provide solutions to numerous challenges confronting the nation,” the party said.

The LP also faulted the ‘piecemeal’ presentation of the list, stating that the Nigerian constitution “states that at least a minister must be appointed from each of the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Electoral Act (as amended), also stipulates that a list containing the ministerial nominees must be sent to the Senate within 60 days from the day of commencement of a government for screening and confirmation.

“But what we witnessed was a hurriedly prepared list that excluded nominations from about 10 states in clear violation of the laws of the land.”

The party noted that 60 days is a long period for any serious government to form its cabinet.

“This development appears even more ridiculous because we know that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has struggled to be president for over two decades, and therefore should have been able by now to identify and have a solid team selected across the country that is qualified to hold ministerial positions. But this has not happened,” it said.

LP stated that it would seek legal opinion

on the legality or otherwise of a piecemeal submission of the ministerial list by Tinubu, noting that about 10 states would be unjustly excluded from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting when it is convened.