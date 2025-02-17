Tinubu’s Minister Receives Enugu PDP, LP Defectors Into APC

Share

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Uche Nnaji at the weekend received three prominent defectors and their followers into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State.

They are Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Basil Ani, Labour Party (LP)’s Emeka Abah, and PDP’s Tony Chigbo. Speaking at a rally in Ukana in the Udi Local Government Area, Nnaji declared that APC had the capacity to transform Nigeria into a global player in the comity of nations.

He stressed that President Bola Tinubu has done well to reposition the country since coming into power barely two years ago.

He criticised the PDP government in Enugu state for stifling people’s likelihood and economic activities with all manner of taxes and levies, alleging that even unborn babies and dead people are taxed in the state.

The minister said: “We are bringing up an alternative government, a government that is based on the people of Enugu

