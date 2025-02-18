Tinubu’s Minister Calls For Increased Funding For FERMA

Share

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, has called for increased funding for the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to enhance the maintenance of federal roads across the country.

Goronyo made this appeal on Tuesday while inspecting the Lafia-Shendam Plateau border road maintenance project.

He observed that the annual budgetary allocation to FERMA is grossly insufficient to maintain the country’s extensive federal road network.

Commending Monical Global Services Limited, the contractor handling the project, Goronyo noted that FERMA’s intervention had significantly improved the road’s condition.

“Seeing is believing. We have seen FERMA’s intervention on this road, and it is now motorable. People are happy.

“Before now, the road was in terrible condition, and there were numerous complaints about its poor state. We are satisfied with the work done by the contractor,” he stated.

The minister urged road users to help protect the infrastructure, emphasizing that the government had launched the “Operation Safeguard Our Roads” initiative to ensure the longevity of federal roads.

“We have launched ‘Operation Safeguard Our Roads’ to maintain our critical infrastructure. There is no point in putting up barricades, and people should observe speed limits,” he added.

Goronyo reiterated that managing FERMA under the existing federal budget remains difficult due to the country’s massive infrastructural deficit.

“I have said time and again that there is no way you can manage FERMA effectively under the current budgetary allocation.

“The infrastructural deficit is too high. We are responsible for over 36,000 kilometers of roads, many of which were built over 40 years ago and have never received proper maintenance,” he explained.

He emphasized that President Bola Tinubu, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, has prioritized road infrastructure development as a key driver of economic growth, employment generation, and poverty reduction.

“Mr. President has given significant attention to road infrastructure. He believes that investing in road networks will boost our economy, create jobs for youths, and reduce hunger and poverty,” he added.

To bridge the funding gap, Goronyo revealed that the government is exploring alternative revenue sources, including donations from international organizations and foreign governments.

“With the limited funds FERMA receives from the federal government, we are seeking other funding options.

“For instance, Japan is donating equipment to FERMA, and we are looking at other potential donors,” he disclosed.

He also highlighted plans to lease FERMA’s unused equipment to state and local governments to generate additional revenue.

“We are working on a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) where FERMA’s idle equipment can be leased to sub-national entities and local governments. This will help generate funds to support FERMA’s activities,” he stated.

Additionally, Goronyo suggested that FERMA could raise funds by tolling major roads and setting up weighbridges.

“We are considering weighbridges and tolling our major roads as alternative revenue streams.

“These measures will help FERMA manage our roads more efficiently,” he added.

Speaking during the inspection, the Managing Director of FERMA, Chukwuemeka Agbasi, assured that the agency remains committed to maintaining the Lafia-Shendam road to prevent further deterioration.

“With a proactive maintenance strategy, we can maximize the lifespan of this road, ensuring continued benefits for road users,” Agbasi said.

