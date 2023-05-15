Tinubu’s Loyalists Liable For House, Senate Leadership Crisis

There are strong indications that conflict of interests and struggle for supremacy among some loyalists of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has been largely responsible for the raging battle for the control of the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

New Telegraph gathered that some of Tinubu’s close associates, who are conversant with the workings of the parliament, instigated the leadership crisis through their conflicting recommendations to their principal as to who must be placed where, in order for the incoming administration to have a firm grip on the National Assembly.

A reliable sources close to the President-elect alleged that the incumbent Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, single handedly chose Hon. Tajudeen Abass from Kaduna State as his successor, while Hon. James Faleke, Secretary of the dissolved All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), instigated Hon. Muktra Betara, Hon. Idris Wase and others against the Speaker’s preferred candidate.

It was learnt that Faleke and Gbajabiamila are currently in a cold war over who becomes the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President-elect. “The duo are already forming different cabals with their supporters for the need to control the Presidency,” the source said.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, stated that the President-elect should have been left out of the leadership crisis of the 10th National Assembly, since he is not in control of most things that happen around him.

“I can tell you, whatever suggestion that was brought to the President-elect, is adopted by him. “He is not sincerely in grip of what happens in government or in the National Assembly or those contesting different leadership positions.

Those people are led to him and being introduced to him severally for him to have the memory of their names,” the source said. According to our source, what is happening in the NASS leadership would repeat itself during the selection of ministerial nominees.

“When the time comes to present ministerial nominees to the National Assembly, there would be crisis from different states as the cabals would be bringing names from different angles. “It is pertinent for NIgerians to know earlier the problems the next administration would bring.

Problems like policy somersault, absence of the President for a long time, infighting in the presidency, etc.” Another source also revealed that the blame and antagonism coming to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC, were not coming from the President-elect, but from the cabals struggling for control of power in the next dispensation.

The cabals are angry that the NWC did not take responsibilities of the zoning, but said they read what was presented to them in terms of the zoning by the President- elect. They are also angry with the National Working Committee for listening to the Speakership and Senate President candidates and also considering reversing the zoning as submitted to them.

Since the zoning that favours South South for Senate President, North West, Speakership, North West, Deputy Senate President and South East Deputy Speaker, the National Secretariat of the APC has been besieged by all kinds of protesters Both the candidates for the Senate Presidency and their counterparts in the House of Representatives had visited the party secretariat with different complaints.

However, the leadership of the party had assured them of the need to take a second look at the zoning formula once the President- elect returns from his overseas trip. A party source also told New Telegraph that the leadership of the 10th Assembly would pitch the party against the Presidency, if not properly handled.

According to the source, the party’s leadership and the handlers of the President- elect are not on the same page on the National Assembly leadership. “This is also what happened when the Presidential Campaign Council membership was constituted,” the source said.