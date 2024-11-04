Tinubu’s LG, Agricultural Reforms Will Salvage Economic, Infrastructural Outlook – Byuan

Share

The Executive Director Housing, Finance and Accounts, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Dr Mathias Terwase Byuan, has said that the local government and agricultural reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will salvage the state of the economy and infrastructural outlook of the local government systems in the country.

Dr Byuan stated this in his funeral oration of the wife of the Second Republic’s Senator Jacob Tilley Gyado, the late Mrs Joyce Terwase Tilley Gyado at Ihugh in Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State.

Byuan said the reforms are all targeted at improving the lives of Nigerians in rural communities and must be supported by all.

He called on the people of Benue State and Nigerians at large to support the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume and President Tinubu whom he noted “is leaving no stone unturned to better the lives of Nigerians at the grassroots”.

“The President’s reforms in the Local Government System through the autonomy granted all local governments will improve the economic and infrastructural outlook of the local tier of government, the upward review of minimum wage is an improvement of workers welfare that will be sustained and the agricultural reforms are all targeted at improving the lives of people in rural communities and must be supported by all”.

Dr. Mathias Byuan described the Late Mama Joyce Terwase Tilley-Gyado who died at the age of 79 as “a mother, a pillar of the Tilley-Gyado dynasty and a woman who spent most of her life serving humanity”.

The Executive Director FHA explained that Jechira and indeed, the entire Benue State has lost a mother whose wealth of experience and humility will be greatly missed.

The burial was attended by people from all walks of life, including the former Senate President Dr. Iorchia Ayu, Senator representing Benue North-East, Barr. Emmanuel Memga Udende, Senator representing Benue North-west, Dr. Titus Tartenger Zam, FMR Ministers, Members of the diplomatic corps, political leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, family members, and tens of thousands of well-wishers.

Share

Please follow and like us: