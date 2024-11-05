‘Tinubu’s LG, Agric Reforms’ll Salvage Our Economy, Others’

Share

The Executive Director Housing, Finance and Accounts, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Dr. Mathias Terwase Byuan, has said that the local government and agricultural reforms of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will salvage the state of the economy and infrastructural outlook of the local government systems in the country.

Byuan stated this at his funeral oration of the wife of the second republic’s Senator Jacob Tilley Gyado, late Mrs. Joyce Terwase Tilley Gyado, at Ihugh in Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State.

Byuan said the reforms were all targeted at improving the lives of Nigerians in rural communities and must be supported by all. He called on people of Benue State and Nigerians at large to support the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume and President Tinubu whom he noted “is leaving no stone unturned to better the lives of Nigerians at the grassroots”.

“The president’s reforms in the Local government system through the autonomy granted all local governments will improve the economic and infrastructural outlook of the local tier of government.”

