Tinubu’s Leadership, Not Money, Inspired My Defection – Oke

Oluwole Oke, member of the House of Representatives representing Oriade/Obokun Federal Constituency of Osun State, has attributed his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to his admiration for President Bola Tinubu’s pragmatic and progressive leadership style.

Speaking on Frontline, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM Ilese-Ijebu on Wednesday, Oke stated that President Tinubu’s bold policies—such as the removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira—demonstrate a firm commitment to revamping Nigeria’s economy, which he fully supports.

He dismissed allegations that financial inducement played a role in his defection, insisting that his move was inspired by a desire to align with a leadership model he believes in.

“I have great admiration for President Tinubu’s leadership. His mentees have done tremendously well, and I want to be part of that legacy. My decision is about service delivery and empowering my people, not financial gain,” Oke said.

Oke, who chairs the House Committee on Public Accounts, officially defected to the APC on April 23, 2025.

He joins a growing list of defections, including all members of the Delta State House of Assembly and six federal lawmakers from Delta State who recently crossed to the ruling party—moves that have dealt a major blow to the PDP’s influence in the region.

Addressing the state of the PDP, Oke cited unresolved internal crises and a collapse in party leadership as his primary reasons for leaving.

“In terms of leadership, the PDP has failed completely. We toiled to build the party, but poor planning and lack of strategy led to its current fractured state. The party is in disarray. It’s like a marriage that has broken down irretrievably,” he said.

While some critics have labeled Oke’s defection as an act of political survival, the six-term lawmaker said his move was strategic.

He explained that his nearly two decades in the National Assembly have equipped him with a clear understanding of how to best serve his constituents.

“I joined the APC because I want to attract development to my people, empower our youth, and fix decaying infrastructure in my constituency. That’s the priority—not money,” he stressed.

Earlier, Oke was rumored to be eyeing the Osun governorship seat. Although he has not confirmed this, he previously cited dissatisfaction with Governor Ademola Adeleke’s refusal to address the infrastructure challenges in his constituency, and a need to support a Yoruba presidency, as part of his reasons for exiting the PDP.

